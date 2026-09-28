2 year warranty
12972RGTS2
Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb
If you're passionate about driving, let Philips RacingVision GT200 car bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light that shines over 80 metres farther means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive.
Type of lamp: H7
12 V, 55 W
Up to 200% brighter light
Extended beam on the road
Number of bulbs: 2
The highest performer in our portfolio, Philips RacingVision GT200 delivers the super-bright visibility of a rally bulb in a format you can use on public roads. Experience the razor-sharp clarity of up to 200% brighter light¹. The optimised bulb design provides higher luminance for a better view of the road ahead, giving you a safer, more exciting drive.
With its ultra high-performance beam reaching a full 80 metres further² than the legal minimum, Philips RacingVision GT200 lets you see more of the road ahead. Spot potential hazards sooner, react faster and position your car more accurately on the road. It all adds up to a safer, more satisfying driving experience.
Philips RacingVision GT200 headlight bulbs are ECE homologated for the road. Performance-oriented drivers enjoy a bright, vibrant and street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations.
Awards
3.8
of 5
296
Reviews
Cheerios
28/09/2026
United Kingdom
Gt200 H7
Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10
Athamas
09/12/2015
United Kingdom
A value for money xenon bulb
Ideal for replacement bulb with better brightness at the right side in compared with lamps which have replaced. The kelvin in low beam is what you need from a xenon bulb especially on wet roads and the high beam on my ABL lights is amazing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 85415VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 85415VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
¹ Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
² Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Furthest distance from the car.