ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe

VisionMore vision

12342PRB1

4.5
| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Feel safe, drive safe
Producing 30% more light compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort.
See all benefits

Up to 30% more vision compared to a standard lamp

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

  • Up to 30% more vision

  • Best value for money

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

10/03/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Super licht

Deze lampen geven prima en mooi helder licht en zijn een must

Pros

scherp en helder licht

Cons

geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Vision 12342PRB1 Meer zicht

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Vision 12342PRB1 Meer zicht

19/09/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Een zeer goede koplamp, met prima prestaties, en lange duurzaamheid

Ik heb die paar lampen voordelig gekocht en een lange tijd gebruikt. Ze presterde veel better dan de koplampen voor, die met de auto kwam.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Vision 12342PRB1 Meer zicht

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Vision 12342PRB1 Meer zicht

18/04/2013

Deutschland

Deutschland

Solide Fahrzeugbeleuchtung

Seit Jahren nutze ich Lampen der Marke Phillips. Da ich auch tagsüber mit Licht fahre und vorher die Night Guide nutzte, musste ich diese öfter wechseln, weil halt die höhere Leistng bei vielen Einsatzstunden ihren Tribut fordert. Als Ersatz hatte ich die Vision-Lampe. Was soll ich sagen: auch wenn's "nur" 30 % mehr Leuchtkraft ist, aber es ist mehr Leuchtkraft. Die Lampe leuchtet die Fahrbahn angemessen bis gut aus (je nach Asphaltbelag) und sie hat doch eine längere Lebensdauer - das Ganze zu einem unschlagbarem Preis. Sie wurde von mir zu Anfang als Ersatzlampe genutzt, aber seit fast einem Jahr nutze ich die Lampe ausschließlich! Somit gilt: Für Vielfahrer die auch tagsüber mit Abblendlicht fahren und trotzdem auch bei Nacht/schlechtem Wetter gut sehen wollen führ kein Weg an der Vision vorbei! Überzeugendes Produkt...auch wenn ich sie wohl so schnell nicht brauchen werde, ABER im Kofferraum liegen schon die Vision-Ersatzbirnen. :-)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Vision 12342PRB1 Mehr Sicht

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Vision 12342PRB1 Mehr Sicht

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.