2 year warranty
Type of lamp: H4
12 V, 60/55 W
Up to 30% more vision
Best value for money
Number of bulbs: 1
Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.
Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Spijkie
10/03/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Super licht
Deze lampen geven prima en mooi helder licht en zijn een must
Pros
scherp en helder licht
Cons
geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Vision 12342PRB1 Meer zicht
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Vision 12342PRB1 Meer zicht
srsasris
19/09/2011
Nederland
Een zeer goede koplamp, met prima prestaties, en lange duurzaamheid
Ik heb die paar lampen voordelig gekocht en een lange tijd gebruikt. Ze presterde veel better dan de koplampen voor, die met de auto kwam.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Vision 12342PRB1 Meer zicht
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Vision 12342PRB1 Meer zicht
gargamel70
18/04/2013
Deutschland
Solide Fahrzeugbeleuchtung
Seit Jahren nutze ich Lampen der Marke Phillips. Da ich auch tagsüber mit Licht fahre und vorher die Night Guide nutzte, musste ich diese öfter wechseln, weil halt die höhere Leistng bei vielen Einsatzstunden ihren Tribut fordert. Als Ersatz hatte ich die Vision-Lampe. Was soll ich sagen: auch wenn's "nur" 30 % mehr Leuchtkraft ist, aber es ist mehr Leuchtkraft. Die Lampe leuchtet die Fahrbahn angemessen bis gut aus (je nach Asphaltbelag) und sie hat doch eine längere Lebensdauer - das Ganze zu einem unschlagbarem Preis. Sie wurde von mir zu Anfang als Ersatzlampe genutzt, aber seit fast einem Jahr nutze ich die Lampe ausschließlich! Somit gilt: Für Vielfahrer die auch tagsüber mit Abblendlicht fahren und trotzdem auch bei Nacht/schlechtem Wetter gut sehen wollen führ kein Weg an der Vision vorbei! Überzeugendes Produkt...auch wenn ich sie wohl so schnell nicht brauchen werde, ABER im Kofferraum liegen schon die Vision-Ersatzbirnen. :-)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Vision 12342PRB1 Mehr Sicht
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Vision 12342PRB1 Mehr Sicht