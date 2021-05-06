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X-tremeVision Pro150Performance and lifetime

12972XVPS2

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Striking brightness for extra safety

Combining striking brightness with the kind of lifespan previously unavailable in such a high-performance bulb, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road.

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The best blend of high performance and lifetime

Striking brightness for extra safety

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Up to 150% brighter light

  • Up to 450 h

  • Number of bulbs: 2

See more to drive safely

With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light¹. Drive home to your loved ones knowing that you can see clearly even in the dark and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.

Up to 450 hours' use from a high-performance bulb(3)

The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from wear. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours, probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.

Give yourself more time to spot and avoid hazards

Because it can throw light up to 70 metres farther(2) ahead on the road, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 increases your ability to react to potential hazards. Extending your safety distance means you and your passengers can enjoy a safer drive.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

06/05/2021

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Deutlich besser als Standard

Die Ausleuchtung und Sicht ist um ein Vielfaches besser als bei den Standard Halogenlampen. Ein richtig schönes weiß und man kann schon sehr früh alle wichtigen Verkehrsschilder sehen und erkennen. In der Nahdistance hätte ich mir etwas mehr Ausleuchtung zu den Seiten erhofft, aber es ist trotzdem besser als vorher. Alles in allem, auf jeden Fall zu empfehlen!

Pros

Bessere und weitere Sicht

Cons

Im nahen könnte die Ausleuchtung etwas besser sein

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Leistung und Lebensdauer

Date of Use 2020-04-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Leistung und Lebensdauer

Date of Use 2020-04-06

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Disclaimers

  1. 1 Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.

  2. 2 Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car.

  3. 3 Applies to low beam application, differs for fog applications