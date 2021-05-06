2 year warranty
Striking brightness for extra safety
Combining striking brightness with the kind of lifespan previously unavailable in such a high-performance bulb, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road.
Type of lamp: H7
12 V, 55 W
Up to 150% brighter light
Up to 450 h
Number of bulbs: 2
With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light¹. Drive home to your loved ones knowing that you can see clearly even in the dark and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.
The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from wear. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours, probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.
Because it can throw light up to 70 metres farther(2) ahead on the road, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 increases your ability to react to potential hazards. Extending your safety distance means you and your passengers can enjoy a safer drive.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
benber_papa
06/05/2021
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Deutlich besser als Standard
Die Ausleuchtung und Sicht ist um ein Vielfaches besser als bei den Standard Halogenlampen. Ein richtig schönes weiß und man kann schon sehr früh alle wichtigen Verkehrsschilder sehen und erkennen. In der Nahdistance hätte ich mir etwas mehr Ausleuchtung zu den Seiten erhofft, aber es ist trotzdem besser als vorher. Alles in allem, auf jeden Fall zu empfehlen!
Pros
Bessere und weitere Sicht
Cons
Im nahen könnte die Ausleuchtung etwas besser sein
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Leistung und Lebensdauer
Date of Use 2020-04-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Leistung und Lebensdauer
Date of Use 2020-04-06
1 Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
2 Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car.
3 Applies to low beam application, differs for fog applications