    RacingVision GT200

    car headlight bulb

    12342RGTS2
    Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb
      RacingVision GT200 car headlight bulb

      12342RGTS2

      Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

      If you're passionate about driving, let Philips RacingVision GT200 car bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light that shines over 80 metres farther means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive. See all benefits

        RacingVision GT200

        RacingVision GT200

        car headlight bulb

        Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

        Let our lights take your driving to the next level

        • Type of lamp: H4
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V, 60/55 W

        See a step change in visibility and driving excitement

        The highest performer in our portfolio, Philips RacingVision GT200 delivers the super-bright visibility of a rally bulb in a format you can use on public roads. Experience the razor-sharp clarity of up to 200% brighter light(1). The optimised bulb design provides higher luminance for a better view of the road ahead, giving you a safer, more exciting drive.

        Striking beam throws light up to 80 metres farther(2)

        With its ultra high-performance beam reaching a full 80 metres farther(2) than the legal minimum, Philips RacingVision GT200 lets you see more of the road ahead. Spot potential hazards sooner, react faster and position your car more accurately on the road. It all adds up to a safer, more satisfying driving experience.

        High-performance light approved for use on public roads

        Philips RacingVision GT200 headlight bulbs are ECE homologated for the road. Performance-oriented drivers enjoy a bright, vibrant and street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations.

        New bulb coating techniques maximise light throughput

        New patented gradient and screen-print coating techniques enable these bulbs to project more light onto the road, improving your visibility in night-time driving conditions. In addition to maximised throughput, enjoy a stylish, distinctive light that's right on trend.

        New quartz glass technology for ultra-precise light output

        New production techniques for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass ensure a sharp cutoff line and a brighter sweetspot, giving you more brightness where it counts. Also, quartz glass means greater resistance to thermal shocks to protect the bulb's lifespan and enhanced UV absorption protects your headlight optics.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips RacingVision GT200 is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Up to 200% brighter light

        • Product description

          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Base
          P43t-38
          Designation
          H4 12342 12 V 60/55 W P43t-38 S2
          ECE certification
          YES
          Range
          RacingVision GT200
          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H4

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          400h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1,650 ±15% / 1,000 ±15%
          Colour temperature
          3600

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          60/55  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12342RGTS2
          Ordering code
          00575528

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018005755
          EAN3
          8719018005762
          Packaging type
          S2

        • Packed product information

          Length
          10.6  cm
          Width
          5.6  cm
          Height
          13.0  cm
          Pack Quantity
          2
          MOQ (for professionals)
          5

        • Outer pack information

          Length
          29.6  cm
          Width
          11.6  cm
          Height
          14.0  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.623  kg

            • 1 Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
            • 2 Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car.
