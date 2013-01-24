Home
    LongLife EcoVision

    car headlight bulb

    12644LLC1
      -{discount-value}

      Drive with care

      Philips LongLife EcoVision headlight bulbs last much longer than standard lamps. This makes them the natural choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits

        Drive with care

        Longer lifetime, less replacement

        • Type of lamp: H19
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12V, 60/55W
        • More Durability

        No replacement necessary for up to 1500 hours

        It's the high-quality materials and robust filament design that let Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps last up to 1500 hours. That means less time replacing spent bulbs, minimising maintenance. Their durability makes Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps ideal for high-voltage cars, too.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. LongLife EcoVision is compatible with car models from major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz-glass

        UV quartz-glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes, humidity and vibration, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2650°C and glass 800°C) can withstand severe thermal shock. With higher pressure inside the lamp, UV quartz-glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

        Change both headlight bulbs at once for greater safety.

        There are good reasons to change headlight bulbs in pairs. The filament in older headlamps will break sooner. At the end of their life, lamps project less light, thereby reducing visibility. It's faster, easier and cheaper to change both headlamps rather than just one. Choosing Original Equipment bulbs reduces the chance of early failure thanks to their higher quality standards and raw materials.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          C1
          EAN1
          8727900356052
          EAN3
          8727900356069

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          60/55  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          1500h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1200/1750 +/-10%
          Colour temperature
          N.A.

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12644LLC1
          Ordering code
          35605230

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          7.8  cm
          Length
          23.8  cm
          Width
          9.3  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.327  kg

        • Product description

          Type
          H19
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          H19 LongLife EcoVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          LongLife EcoVision
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          PU43t-3

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          29.7  g
          Height
          7.6  cm
          Length
          4.55  cm
          Net weight per piece
          23  g
          Width
          4.55  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          1

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Long lasting
          Product highlight
          Longer lifetime

