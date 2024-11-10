ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care

LongLife EcoVisionLonger Lifetime

9012LLC1

3.8
| (256) Reviews
Drive with care
Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.
See all benefits

Higher lifetime, less replacement

Drive with care

  • Type of lamp: HIR2

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Long lasting, less replacement

  • Ultra-resistant bulb

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

No replacement necessary for 100,000 km

No replacement necessary for 100,000 km

With Philips LongLife EcoVision, drivers don't have to worry about changing a headlamp for at least 100,000 km.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

256

Reviews

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

30/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

awesome product

my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

23/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB

These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.