Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    WhiteVision ultra

    car headlight bulb

    12362WVUB1
    • Sharp irresistible look Sharp irresistible look Sharp irresistible look
      -{discount-value}

      WhiteVision ultra car headlight bulb

      12362WVUB1

      Sharp irresistible look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning white light. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

      Sharp irresistible look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning white light. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

      Sharp irresistible look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning white light. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

      Sharp irresistible look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning white light. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Headlights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        WhiteVision ultra

        WhiteVision ultra

        car headlight bulb

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Make sure the lamp fits your car!

        Go to selector tool

        Sharp irresistible look

        The latest stylish white lights for your car

        • Type of lamp: H11
        • Pack of: 1
        • Irresistible white style
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. WhiteVision ultra is compatible with car models from major brands such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

        Sharp white light

        With up to 4000 Kelvin, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights revolutionise the look of your car with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!

        Halogen upgrade headlights that offer a highly stylish look

        Philips WhiteVision ultra is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance of LED lighting but drive a vehicle with halogen technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, WhiteVision Ultra bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights, providing a stunning look in the headlight's reflector.

        Stunning white road-legal headlights for a stylish look

        WhiteVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. It gives you great visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

        White light to enhance visibility and comfort

        The new WhiteVision ultra coating formula, along with its cool white light, significantly improves visibility at night and enhances driver comfort by reducing eye fatigue. When design meets functionality, you enjoy a great look and enhanced driving comfort.

        Up to 60% more vision to maximise clarity

        A longer beam pattern, with up to 60% more vision compared to the legal minimum standard, enables you to not only see other road users more clearly but also be better seen by them. It improves safety and gives you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

        Our whitest bulbs for stylish performance on the road

        Better and brighter lights allow for increased performance on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights set a new standard for road-legal white light. Engineered for great style and visibility, these headlights provide a more relaxed and fun driving experience.

        Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

        It is simply more efficient to change both headlights in pairs, rather than only replace the failed one. New, modern bulbs have increased light output and increased performance, offering a safer driving experience. Overall, the benefits and advantages of replacing in pairs are numerous: less hassle, cost savings, avoiding headlight failure, a brighter and more balanced beam, but above all, safety.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Sharp white look

        • Product description

          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          • Front fog
          Base
          PGJ19-2
          Designation
          12362WVUB1
          ECE certification
          YES
          Range
          WhiteVision ultra
          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H11

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          300h

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          up to 4000  K
          Lumens
          1350 ±10%  lm

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          55  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12362WVUB1
          Ordering code
          00535928

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018005359
          EAN3
          8719018005366
          Packaging type
          B1

        • Packed product information

          Length
          9.5  cm
          Width
          5.3  cm
          Height
          13.3  cm
          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          5

        • Outer pack information

          Length
          25.5  cm
          Width
          19  cm
          Height
          13  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.
            Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.