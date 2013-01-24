Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. LongLife EcoVision is compatible with car models from major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.