2 year warranty
12643LLC1
Type of lamp: H18
12 V, 65 W
Long lasting, less replacement
Ultra-resistant bulb
Number of bulbs: 1
It's the high-quality materials and robust filament design that let Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps last up to 1100 hours. That means less time replacing spent bulbs, minimising maintenance. Their durability makes Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps ideal for high-voltage cars, too.
Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. LongLife EcoVision is compatible with car models from major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.
UV quartz-glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes, humidity and vibration, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2650°C and glass 800°C) can withstand severe thermal shock. With higher pressure inside the lamp, UV quartz-glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
3.8
of 5
256
Reviews
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Magsi
30/07/2015
United Kingdom
awesome product
my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Analoge
23/10/2014
United Kingdom
OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB
These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb