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  • Sharp irresistible look
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  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
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  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look

WhiteVision ultraStylish white look

12336WVUB1

3.8
| (257) Reviews
Sharp irresistible look
Philips WhiteVision ultra, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning white light. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look.
See all benefits

The latest stylish white lights for your car

Sharp irresistible look

  • Type of lamp: H3

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Up to 60% more vision

  • Sharp white look

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Sharp white light

Philips WhiteVision ultra fog lights revolutionise the look of your car with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!

Halogen upgrade fog lights that offer a highly stylish look

Philips WhiteVision ultra is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance of LED lighting, but drive a vehicle with conventional technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, WhiteVision ultra bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights, providing a stunning look in the fog light's reflector to match the colour of upgrade headlight bulbs.

Stunning white road-legal fog lights for a stylish look

WhiteVision ultra upgrade fog light bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromising safety by dazzling oncoming cars, it gives you great visibility.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

257

Reviews

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

30/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

awesome product

my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

23/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB

These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

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