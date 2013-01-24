Home
    WhiteVision ultra

    car headlight bulb

    12336WVUB1
    Sharp irresistible look
      WhiteVision ultra car headlight bulb

      12336WVUB1

      Sharp irresistible look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning white light. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look.

      WhiteVision ultra car headlight bulb

      Sharp irresistible look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning white light. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

      Sharp irresistible look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning white light. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

      WhiteVision ultra car headlight bulb

      Sharp irresistible look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning white light. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

        Sharp irresistible look

        The latest stylish white lights for your car

        • Type of lamp: H3
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12V, 55W
        • Irresistible white style

        Sharp white light

        Philips WhiteVision ultra fog lights revolutionise the look of your car with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!

        Halogen upgrade fog lights that offer a highly stylish look

        Philips WhiteVision ultra is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance of LED lighting, but drive a vehicle with conventional technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, WhiteVision ultra bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights, providing a stunning look in the fog light's reflector to match the colour of upgrade headlight bulbs.

        Stunning white road-legal fog lights for a stylish look

        WhiteVision ultra upgrade fog light bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromising safety by dazzling oncoming cars, it gives you great visibility.

        White light to enhance visibility and comfort

        The new WhiteVision ultra coating formula, along with its cool white light, significantly improves visibility at night and enhances driver comfort by reducing eye fatigue. When design meets functionality, you enjoy a great look and enhanced driving comfort.

        Up to 60% more vision to maximise clarity

        A longer beam pattern, with up to 60% more vision compared to the legal minimum standard, enables you to not only see other road users more clearly but also be better seen by them. It improves safety and gives you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

        Our whitest bulbs for stylish performance on the road

        Better and brighter lights allow for increased performance on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights set a new standard for road-legal white light. Engineered for great style and visibility, these headlights provide a more relaxed and fun driving experience.

        Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

        It is simply more efficient to change both headlights in pairs, rather than only replace the failed one. New, modern bulbs have increased light output and increased performance, offering a safer driving experience. Overall, the benefits and advantages of replacing in pairs are numerous: less hassle, cost savings, avoiding headlight failure, a brighter and more balanced beam, but above all, safety.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. WhiteVision ultra is compatible with car models from major brands such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H3
          Range
          WhiteVision ultra
          Application
          Front fog
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Designation
          12336WVUB1
          Base
          PK22s

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1450 ±15%  lm
          Colour temperature
          up to 3900 K

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          250 hrs

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12336WVUB1
          Ordering code
          00531128

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B1
          EAN1
          8719018005311
          EAN3
          8719018005328

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          34.4  g
          Height
          13.3  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm
          Width
          5.3  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          5
          Pack Quantity
          1

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          13  cm
          Length
          25.5  cm
          Width
          19  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.47  kg

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Sharp white look

