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  • Packaging photograph

LongLife EcoVisionLonger Lifetime

12258LLECOS2

3.8

| (296) Reviews

Drive with care

Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.

See all benefits

Higher lifetime, less replacement

Drive with care

  • Type of lamp: H1

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Long lasting, less replacement

  • Ultra-resistant bulb

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

296

Reviews

28/09/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Gt200 H7

Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely

This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance

Date of Use 2025-10-08

This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance

Date of Use 2025-10-08

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Date of Use 2024-10-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Date of Use 2024-10-10

09/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A value for money xenon bulb

Ideal for replacement bulb with better brightness at the right side in compared with lamps which have replaced. The kelvin in low beam is what you need from a xenon bulb especially on wet roads and the high beam on my ABL lights is amazing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 85415VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 85415VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

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