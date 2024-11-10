2 year warranty
12362XVPB1
Type of lamp: H11
12 V, 55 W
Up to 150% brighter light
Up to 400 h
Number of bulbs: 1
With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light¹. Drive home to your loved ones knowing that you can see clearly even in the dark and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.
The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from wear. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours (refers to H7; H11: 400 h), probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.
Because it can throw light up to 70 metres farther(2) ahead on the road, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 increases your ability to react to potential hazards. Extending your safety distance means you and your passengers can enjoy a safer drive.
3.8
of 5
256
Reviews
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Magsi
30/07/2015
United Kingdom
awesome product
my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Analoge
23/10/2014
United Kingdom
OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB
These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
1 Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
2 Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car.
3 Applies to low beam application, differs for fog applications