      Discover our Xenon car bulbs

      Experience more light

      Have you ever heard of xenon headlight bulbs? Why are xenon headlight bulbs whiter than halogen bulbs?

      The xenon system consists of a light bulb, a starter and a ballast. A xenon system typically provides 3,200 lumens ± 10% and a color temperature at approximately 4,100 to 5,000 Kelvin depending on the type of light bulb. When the light is turned on, there is a strong blue light for approximately 2-5 seconds which transitions into a more white tone.

      Xenon bulbs and headlights are an excellent system in terms of the amount of light. If you want to upgrade your xenon lights, you can switch to Philips Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 that provides up to +150% more vision*.

      Reach out to any one of our authorized distributors, garages and retailers for your very own Philips Xenon headlight bulbs today!
      * Compared to the minimum legal standard (except for D2R that provides up to 20% more vision).
      xenon bulbs
        • Brilliant and powerful light projection

        • Light color and intensity close to daylight

        • Extra-long lifetime

        • Low power consumption

        Xenon's benefits 

        Find the right xenon headlight bulbs for your car

        Handy tools for helping you to make the right choice

        Standard bulb Xenon X-tremeVision gen2
        Ideal for replacement 
        Enjoy your passion
        Experience more light
        Xenon Vision 
        Xenon WhiteVision gen2 
        Xenon X-tremeVision gen2
        Brightness
        Standard
        Up to 120%* 
        Up to 150%* 
        Light color
        Up to 4,300 K
        Up to 5,000 K
        Up to 4,800 K
        Headlighting portfolio 
        D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S, D8S
        D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S
        D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S
        *Compared to the minimum legal standard (except for D2R that provides up to 20% more vision)
        Standard bulb Xenon WhiteVision gen2

        Why buy original Philips bulbs for your car? 

        Why buy original bulbs for your car? (Part 1)
        Why buy original bulbs for your car? (Part 2)
        Why buy original bulbs for your car? (Part 3)
