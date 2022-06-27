Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Lumea IPL prestige device
    482 reviews

    Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series IPL hair removal device: be hair-free for longer

    Tailored to you with SenseIQ

    Suggested retail price

    This product is discontinued

    Enjoy 18 months of hair-free smooth skin*

    Enjoy a quick and personalised treatment with our Lumea IPL 8000 Series. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and the Lumea IPL app for long-lasting smooth skin.

    Standard product photograph Alternative product photograph Alternative product photograph

    Save time and effort

    Only 2x month

    Treat only every 2 weeks for the first 4 treatments (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

    Gentle and comfortable

    With SenseIQ Technology

    Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

    Extra convenience and flexibility

    Extra long cord

    Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.

    User guide Product sheet
    Feature image

    Full solution for face and body with 4 smart attachments

    Specially designed attachments perfectly fit the curves of your body and trigger the most effective programmes for each body area when they are connected. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inward with a large window. Bikini and Armpit: Curved outward for hard-to-reach areas.

    Feature image

    Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

    As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

    Feature image

    Optimise your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

    Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

    Feature image

    Suitable for most skin tones and hair colours

    IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair colour and the pigment in the skin tone, it therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown (I-V).

    Philips IPL Prestige series try and buy

    Try & Buy subscription

    We are sure you will love Lumea IPL: you can try for your self for as long as you like, then decide to pay the remaining amount or to cancel and return with no extra cost.

    Technology

    Lumea IPL 8000

    Watch to learn more about the Lumea IPL 8000

    Learn more about Lumea IPL

    Select your Lumea IPL 8000

    Compare

    Reviews

    Expert help and advice

    How often should I use my Philips Lumea?

    How do I get the intended results with Philips Lumea?

    What are the differences between the Philips Lumea attachments?

    How do I clean my Philips Lumea?

    Can I use my Philips Lumea on my bikini area?

    Why do I need to remove hair before a Philips Lumea treatment?

    Can I use Philips Lumea if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?

    Is the flashing light of my Philips Lumea safe for my eyes?

    Why is there an air bubble on the glass of my Philips Lumea?

    Why does my Philips Lumea become warm during use?

    Why is my Philips Lumea attachment missing a glass?

    Are there side effects when using Philips Lumea?

    Can Philips Lumea be used by men too?

    At what age can I use Philips Lumea?

    How do I prepare for a Philips Lumea treatment?

    Is Philips Lumea suitable for all skin tones and body hair colours?

    How do I find the correct Philips Lumea light intensity for me?

    Will I see better results if I use Philips Lumea more often?

    Customer service and support

    Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

    CustomerSupport

    Support homepage

    Find all support topics and more

    MagnifyingGlass

    Find your product

    Search by model number and find product-specific information

    Clippin

    Shop parts and accessories

    Find your product parts and accessories

    Compare all Lumea IPL Hair Removal Devices

    Compare
    Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series
    Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series
    Select your model

    Disclaimers

    ¹ * Starting after 3 treatments. Median result 86% hair reduction on lower legs at 18 months.
    ** After 3 treatments. Median result 86% hair reduction on lower legs at 18 months. Individual results may vary. Based on a survey of 90 consumers.
    ** When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee

    Get your welcome gift of £10 off*


    Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

    A welcome gift of £10 off*
    Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.
    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

    What does this mean?
    *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
    Warranty icon

    We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

    View our warranty policy
    Refurbishment icon

    We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

    Shop Better Than New editions
    Parts and accessories

    We help you replace parts instead of products*

    Shop parts and accessories
    Sustainability icon

    We take responsibility for our impact

    Read our sustainability goals

    * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.