    Philips Lumea IPL 7000
    253 reviews

    Philips Lumea IPL 7000 Series IPL hair removal device: go 12 months hair-free

    Enjoy up to 12 months of hair free skin*

    £350.00
    This product is discontinued

    Enjoy 12 months of hair-free smooth skin¹

    Get hair-free smooth skin with our Lumea IPL 7000 Series. Treatments are gentle and effective, and come with attachments for each body area.

    Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

    Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

    Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings

    Choose from 5 intensity settings for a comfortable experience. The Skin Tone Sensor prevents you from treating areas of your skin that are too dark for IPL treatment.

    Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

    Lumea 7000 Series is convenient to use thanks to an extra-long cable for easy access and enhanced manoeuvrability.

    Suitable for a wide range of skin tones and hair colours

    IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair colour and the pigment in the skin tone; it therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to medium brown (I-IV).

    Comes with Satin Compact pen trimmer

    Complete your beauty routine: The Satin Compact pen trimmer is a discrete on-the-go beauty tool to quickly and easily remove even the finest facial hairs.

    Reviews

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
    ** Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% hair reduction on lower legs after 12 treatments
    ** When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee

