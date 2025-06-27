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  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat

Philips Avent Premium4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender

SCF883/02

4.2
| (469) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
We understand that nutritious food is essential to your baby's healthy development. The Philips Avent healthy baby food maker helps you to prepare tasty homemade meals, tailored to your baby's weaning journey, in a simple way.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Create multiple nutritious baby meals

Steam, blend, defrost and reheat

  • Healthy steaming

  • Steam and blend in one jar

  • Easily defrost and reheat

  • Easy to use and clean

  • Weaning advice and recipes

Unique way of steaming to retain nutrients

Unique way of steaming to retain nutrients

Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.

From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in a single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.

From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining meat, fish and pulse ingredients and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker supports you every step of the way.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

469

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

27/06/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best product to prepare healthy meals

We’ve been using this product every day for both of our children, and it’s been the best way to prepare high-quality meals. For example, we simply chop a bit of potato, add spinach, broccoli, and small pieces of beef or chicken, then cook everything together. Very easy and very practical. Today, our kids are both strong and healthy!

Pros

Quick and easy to prepare food. It was our family member!

Cons

Due to the high level of limescale in the water, the kettle can get damaged from daily use. Perhaps the part where the water is poured in could be improved to make it less prone to breaking

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF883/02 4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF883/02 4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender

21/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Not only for baby but for the whole family

I am very pleased with this; I cook for my little niece, and it's great if you don't want to spend too long in the kitchen and serve your kid healthy food. It blends, steams, defrosts and reheats- all in one jug. I use it now to cook for the whole family, not only for the little one, as this is so much healthier with steaming. Overall it is easy to clean, but the little white part at the bottom of the jug collects bits of food, so make sure you wash it after using or fill it with the water. It came with a handy recipe book which was quite helpful for a beginner like me. Good quality product!

Pros

easy to wash, easy instructions, doesn't take up much space in the kitchen.

Cons

can't think of any cons at the moment.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF883/02 4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF883/02 4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender

21/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product. Would recommend 100%

why i rate this a 5* because it amazing. so grateful i was able to test this product. Defiantly recommend 100%. You can put fish,meat,veg and fruit and it blends perfectly, way cheaper than shop bought jars. i love how it small and can fit perfectly in a corner. its dishwasher safe so it easier to clean. if i didnt want to puree the food i can just steam it and afterward can keep it in the container it comes with and pop it in the freezer. i also love how their different settings so you can have a smooth puree or if you wanted to have it with chunks. Another thing it come with easy instructions and has a little recipe book of different foods you can make.

Pros

Blends really well, you can reheat and freeze the food you have blended, very powerful, quick and easy to use, washes easily,Has different settings for defrost ,reheat and steam.

Cons

none i can think off

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF883/02 4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium SCF883/02 4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period