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2 year warranty
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Food makers & tableware
All series
Philips Avent Premium 4-in-1 Baby food steamer and blender
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (14)
Can I use the Philips Avent Baby food maker for reheating or defrosting?
Is the Philips Baby Food Maker BPA-free?
What is the Philips Baby Food Maker max. cooking time?
What's the Philips Baby Food Maker jar's max. capacity?
Is my Philips Avent Baby Food Maker dishwasher safe?
AventFood maker jug
AventSteamer sieve
AventSpatula
My Philips Avent Baby Food Maker isn't steaming (properly)
Food spills from the jar while blending
The jar lid of my Philips Avent baby food maker leaks
Food is stuck on the inside of my Philips Avent baby food maker
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