Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Precise fit and easy installation
Ensure smooth installation of the Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Precise fit and easy installation
Ensure smooth installation of the Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance. See all benefits
Precise fit and easy installation
Ensure smooth installation of the Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Precise fit and easy installation
Ensure smooth installation of the Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance. See all benefits
Type RCE adapter ring
Total:
Philips LED connector rings are made of durable metal and can withstand physical and thermal stress. They have been tested in the toughest conditions so that you can enjoy their long-lasting performance.
Philips HL [˜H7] LED headlighting bulbs are compatible with a wide range of vehicles. To find out if you need additional adapter rings to upgrade to LED, check our Philips compatibility list**. Please review it regularly for your vehicle, as we update our list continuously.
When upgrading to LED headlighting, you may need adapter rings that are compatible with your car model to securely install the LED bulb inside the headlamp. Philips LED adapter rings are easy to install and are compatible with a wide range of vehicle. Find the user manual on the Philips support page***.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outer pack information
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.