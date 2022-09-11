Search terms

    Accessories for LED upgrade

    Type RCE adapter ring

    LUM11010RCEX2
    • Precise fit and easy installation Precise fit and easy installation Precise fit and easy installation
      -{discount-value}

      Accessories for LED upgrade Type RCE adapter ring

      LUM11010RCEX2

      Precise fit and easy installation

      Ensure smooth installation of the Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance.

        Precise fit and easy installation

        Ensure smooth installation of the Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance.

        Precise fit and easy installation

        Ensure smooth installation of the Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance. See all benefits

          Precise fit and easy installation

          Ensure smooth installation of the Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance.

            Accessories for LED upgrade

            Accessories for LED upgrade

            Type RCE adapter ring

            Precise fit and easy installation

            Smooth installation of HL [˜H7]

            • Type RCE
            • For LED-HL [~H7]*
            • Reliable Philips quality

            Durable material for long-lasting performance

            Philips LED connector rings are made of durable metal and can withstand physical and thermal stress. They have been tested in the toughest conditions so that you can enjoy their long-lasting performance.

            Find the right LED adapter ring

            Philips HL [˜H7] LED headlighting bulbs are compatible with a wide range of vehicles. To find out if you need additional adapter rings to upgrade to LED, check our Philips compatibility list**. Please review it regularly for your vehicle, as we update our list continuously.

            Easy to install

            When upgrading to LED headlighting, you may need adapter rings that are compatible with your car model to securely install the LED bulb inside the headlamp. Philips LED adapter rings are easy to install and are compatible with a wide range of vehicle. Find the user manual on the Philips support page***.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Expected benefits
              Easy to install
              Product highlight
              Adapter ring for LED-HL [˜H7]*

            • Product description

              Application
              Low beam
              Designation
              Adapter Ring H7 11010 RCE X2
              Homologation ECE
              NO
              Range
              LED Adapter rings
              Technology
              LED
              Type
              Type RCE
              Compatible with
              Philips Ultinon Pro5100 LED [˜H7]

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              11010RCEX2
              Ordering code
              02060431

            • Packaging Data

              Packaging type
              X2
              EAN1
              8719018020604
              EAN3
              8719018020611

            • Packed product information

              Length
              9.7  cm
              Width
              6,3  cm
              Height
              9.7  cm
              Pack Quantity
              2
              MOQ (for professionals)
              6

            • Outer pack information

              Length
              29.8  cm
              Width
              12.8  cm
              Height
              10.3  cm

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

                • Compatible with Philips Ultinon Pro5100 LED [~H7]
                • *Available on Philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check.
                • **Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details.

