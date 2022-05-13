Search terms

      Philips Ultinon Pro3022

      Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit!

       

      A new generation of headlight bulbs offering superior performance and durability at a pocket-friendly price, Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED headlight bulbs. It offers brighter light and a cool-white-light look, compared to halogen bulbs.
      These bulbs are your perfect upgrades from halogen to LED technology!

      Philips Ultinon Pro3200 on the road
      Projecting a cool white light of up to 6000 K

      Up to 2,000 hours' lifetime from a reliable performance bulb

      Compact design fits a wider range of car models*

      *Check the compatibility list to ensure you buy the right connector ring and CANbus for your car model

      Explore Philips Ultinon Pro3022 range

      u3200 h7 product

      Low and high beam headlight bulbs

       

      The main driving lights of your car, illuminate a long range of the road and cars up ahead.

      u3200 h7 product

      Front fog light bulbs

       

      Light up the road immediately near the car, important for safe driving in foggy conditions.

      Product warranty

       

      2 years product warranty + 1 year extended warranty

      Register your extended warranty

      Experience the automotive grade quality of Philips Ultinon Pro3022
       

      Automotive SMD LED chips


      Automotive-grade LEDs provide solid performance and top-quality illumination

      AirBoost and AirCool heat management systems**


      Provide stable and consistent light output at car’s working temperature

      Philips homogeneous beam


      High luminance ensures consistent light output in front of the car without dazzling other road-users

      Compact all-in-one design


      Unique design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the bulb body, for quick and easy installation

      The new compact design - Philips Ultinon Pro5100

      ** Visits Philips.com/LED-bulbs for further details on LED bulb cooling systems

      Find the best LED headlight bulb
      for your vehicle
       

      Low and high beam headlight bulbs

      Front fog light bulbs

      LED headlight bulbs' accessories

       

      Almost every car model has a different type of socket for halogen bulbs. When replacing your halogen bulbs with LED lighting, you may need a connector ring and CANbus to secure the LED bulbs inside the headlamp and overcome the challenges such as flickering or dimmed lights.

      Ensure you buy the right connector ring and CANbus for your car model

      *All Philips LED upgrades are supplied with Standard Center ring

      Standard Ultinon Pro3022

      about Philips LED headlight bulbs

      View our catalogs and guides

       

      Handy tools for helping you to
      make the right choice

      Go to our catalog

      See all LED headlight bulbs

       

      Discover Philips LED headlight bulbs and experience which LED bulbs suit your needs

      View all our LED headlight bulbs

      Experience the power of
      Philips Ultinon Pro3022

