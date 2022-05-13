Projecting a cool white light of up to 6000 K
Up to 2,000 hours' lifetime from a reliable performance bulb
Compact design fits a wider range of car models*
Philips Ultinon Pro3022
Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit!
A new generation of headlight bulbs offering superior performance and durability at a pocket-friendly price, Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED headlight bulbs. It offers brighter light and a cool-white-light look, compared to halogen bulbs.
These bulbs are your perfect upgrades from halogen to LED technology!
*Check the compatibility list to ensure you buy the right connector ring and CANbus for your car model
The main driving lights of your car, illuminate a long range of the road and cars up ahead.
Light up the road immediately near the car, important for safe driving in foggy conditions.
2 years product warranty + 1 year extended warranty
Automotive-grade LEDs provide solid performance and top-quality illumination
AirBoost and AirCool heat management systems**
Provide stable and consistent light output at car’s working temperature
High luminance ensures consistent light output in front of the car without dazzling other road-users
Unique design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the bulb body, for quick and easy installation
** Visits Philips.com/LED-bulbs for further details on LED bulb cooling systems
LUM11258U3022X2
LUM11336U3022X2
LUM11342U3022X2
LUM11972U3022X2
LUM11362U3022X2
LUM11012U3022X2
LUM11005U3022X2
LUM11366U3022X2
Almost every car model has a different type of socket for halogen bulbs. When replacing your halogen bulbs with LED lighting, you may need a connector ring and CANbus to secure the LED bulbs inside the headlamp and overcome the challenges such as flickering or dimmed lights.
*All Philips LED upgrades are supplied with Standard Center ring
Discover Philips LED headlight bulbs and experience which LED bulbs suit your needs
