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  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light

Ultinon Pro3022LED headlight bulbs

LUM11012U3022X2

3.8
| (256) Reviews
Show the way forwards with LED light
Philips LED headlight bulbs** are designed to provide outstanding value, comfortable illumination and reliable performance. Built for long life and easy installation, these bulbs are your perfect upgrades from halogen to LED technology.
See all benefits

Stylish LED lighting that's easy to fit

Show the way forwards with LED light

  • Type of lamp: HIR2

  • Up to 100% more brightness

  • 6,000 K cool white light

  • 2-year warranty

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Quality, cool white light

For a contemporary, cool-white-light look, upgrade your car headlights with Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED bulbs. Featuring powerful LED chips with a colour temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these superior bulbs are designed for maximum driving comfort. Spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, without dazzling other road users. Get both performance and style with our Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED bulbs.

Long-life bulbs

The right LED light is a high-quality light that lasts longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3022 bulbs have a durable design with a dual cooling system: AirCool active cooling, combined with an aluminium heat sink that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. They offer up to 2000 hours' lifetime, which can be as much as four times longer than the halogen bulbs they replace***.

Easy installation

Optimised LED bulb size is key because some optics can be very small. While other LED retrofit solutions on the market may feature an external driver box, our Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED offers an integrated driver box, making installation quicker and hassle-free. The compact design fits a wider range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics. Make the change you need! Follow the step-by-step instruction guide here**** .

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

256

Reviews

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

30/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

awesome product

my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

23/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB

These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs

  2. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lights are not permitted for use on public roads

  3. Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details

  4. Available on Philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check

  5. Visit Philips.com/LED-bulbs