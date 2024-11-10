2 year warranty
LUM11012U3022X2
Type of lamp: HIR2
Up to 100% more brightness
6,000 K cool white light
2-year warranty
Number of bulbs: 2
For a contemporary, cool-white-light look, upgrade your car headlights with Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED bulbs. Featuring powerful LED chips with a colour temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these superior bulbs are designed for maximum driving comfort. Spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, without dazzling other road users. Get both performance and style with our Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED bulbs.
The right LED light is a high-quality light that lasts longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3022 bulbs have a durable design with a dual cooling system: AirCool active cooling, combined with an aluminium heat sink that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. They offer up to 2000 hours' lifetime, which can be as much as four times longer than the halogen bulbs they replace***.
Optimised LED bulb size is key because some optics can be very small. While other LED retrofit solutions on the market may feature an external driver box, our Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED offers an integrated driver box, making installation quicker and hassle-free. The compact design fits a wider range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics. Make the change you need! Follow the step-by-step instruction guide here**** .
3.8
of 5
256
Reviews
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Magsi
30/07/2015
United Kingdom
awesome product
my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Analoge
23/10/2014
United Kingdom
OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB
These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lights are not permitted for use on public roads
Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details
Available on Philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check
Visit Philips.com/LED-bulbs