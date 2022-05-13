Search terms

      Philips Ultinon Pro5100

      Brightness to penetrate the dark

       

      Philips Ultinon Pro5100 LED bulbs provide crystal-clear forward visibility without dazzling other road-users. Their brilliant white beam comes from a compact, easy-fit design. Driving at night just became safer and more stylish with the new Philips Ultinon Pro5100 range.

      Philips Ultinon Pro5100 on the road
      Superior visibility icon

      See the road better with up to 160% brighter light*

      Cool white icon

      Projecting a cool white light of up to 5800 K

      Superior lifetime icon

      Up to 3,000 hours' use from a high performance bulb

      *Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs

      Explore Philips Ultinon Pro5100 range

      u51 h7 product

      Low and high beam headlight bulbs

       

      The main driving lights of your car, illuminate a long range of the road and cars up ahead.

      u51 h7 product

      Front fog light bulbs

       

      Light up the road immediately near the car, important for safe driving in foggy conditions.

      Extended warranty icon

      Product warranty

       

      2 years product warranty + 1 year extended warranty

      Experience the new compact design for brighter roads
       

      Led chips icon

      Grade quality automotive LED chips
      Light exactly where driver need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles

      cooling icon

      AirFlux+ cooling technology


      Diverts heat away from the light's critical components that enables the bulb to last longer

      SafeBeam icon

      SafeBeam technology


      Producing the best useable beam and glare-free pattern

      compact all-in-one icon

      Compact all-in-one design


      Unique design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the bulb body, for quick and easy installation

      The new compact design - Philips Ultinon Pro5100

      Find the best   LED headlight bulb
      for your vehicle

      Low and high beam headlight bulbs

      Front fog light bulbs

      LED headlight bulbs' accessories

       

      Almost every car model has a different type of socket for halogen bulbs. When replacing your halogen bulbs with LED lighting, you may need a connector ring and CANbus to secure the LED bulbs inside the headlamp and overcome the challenges such as flickering or dimmed lights.

      Type A
      Type RCD
      Type RCE
      Type H
      Type I
      Type K
      Type N
      Type RCP

      Ensure you buy the right connector ring and CANbus for your car model

      *All Philips LED upgrades are supplied with Standard Center ring

      Standard Ultinon Pro5100

      about Philips LED headlight bulbs

      View our catalogs and guides

       

      Handy tools for helping you to
      make the right choice

      Go to our catalog

      See all LED headlight bulbs

       

      Discover Philips LED headlight bulbs and experience which LED bulbs suit your needs

      View all our LED headlight bulbs

      Experience the power of
      Philips Ultinon Pro5100

