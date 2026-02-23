2 year warranty
18952X2
3-in-1 solution
Enjoy a 3-in-1 solution* for Philips LED bulbs' dashboard warnings and light issues with Philips CANbus adapters. Philips CANbus adapters ensure your LED bulbs' reliable and long-lasting performance in real driving conditions.
For [≈H7]-LED retrofit
Prevent signal and light errors
Easy installation
Waterproof design
When installing LED retrofit bulbs, the lower power consumption of the LED can sometimes be interpreted by the car's safety system as a failure of the bulbs. This will trigger an error signal on the dashboard even though the LED bulbs work perfectly. To avoid this inconvenience, we recommend using a Philips CANbus Adapter. The Philips CANbus Adapter for Philips LED HL [H7] bulbs connects to the car's built-in safety system to eliminate false error messages on the dashboard. Drivers can enjoy their Philips LED bulbs with peace of mind.
The lower power consumption of LED bulbs can sometimes create current variation problems, resulting in a downgrade in the LED headlight bulbs' performance. Featuring a smart 3-in-1 function, our Philips CANbus Adapter brings an additional capacitor function, avoiding flickering and light dimming issues. Enjoy the best of your Philips LED retrofit bulbs with the latest Philips CANbus Adapters generation.
Every vehicle model is different, and most don't require a Philips CANbus Adapter when retrofitting LED lights. To know if a Philips CANbus Adapter is needed for your vehicle model, visit our Philips website and check our latest online compatibility list**.
2.4
of 5
5
Reviews
Jesustr
23/02/2026
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Technisch top, Punktabzug für Onlineportal
technisch Top, leider funktioniert die Registrierung zur erweiterten Garantie der passsenden LED-H7-Lampen trotz mehrfachen Versuchen nicht
Pros
Passt 100%, komplettes Zubehör für die Montage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Accessories for LED upgrade 18952X2 CANbus-Adapter
Date of Use 2026-01-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Accessories for LED upgrade 18952X2 CANbus-Adapter
Date of Use 2026-01-23
29/04/2025
España
Verified buyer
Excelente
Debería comprar un "pack completo" (bombilla Led + adaptador)
Pros
Sin incidencias
Cons
Debería estar "Pack completo"
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Accessories for LED upgrade 18952X2 Adaptador CANbus
Date of Use 2024-10-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Accessories for LED upgrade 18952X2 Adaptador CANbus
Date of Use 2024-10-29
hjardys
23/05/2024
Danmark
Verified buyer
Ikke for god en start
På vores Opel Corsa E, skal der ikke bruges CAMbus, ikke desto mindre, så fungerer automatisk lys ikke og den melder fejl på nærlys. Har nu menteret CAMbus på nærlys, og det virker en gang imellem, dvs lyset tænder, hvor det ikke skal tænder og melder ind i mellem fejl på nærlys. Skrevet til Phipips support. De skriver tilbage, at der skal monteres et sæt CAMbus mere, som skal serieforbindes. Det skulle løse problemet. De vil sende mit et sæt CAMbus uden beregning. Jeg afventer
Pros
Hvis det virker ja
Cons
Når det ikke virker
This review was made for Accessories for LED upgrade 18952X2 CANbus-adaptere
Date of Use 2024-04-23
This review was made for Accessories for LED upgrade 18952X2 CANbus-adaptere
Date of Use 2024-04-23
Avoid false dashboard warnings, prevent flickering and light dimming issues
We continually test our bulbs and accessories with more vehicle models and update our compatibility list on a regular basis. If your vehicle model is not listed, it has not been tested yet. Please contact our customer support.
Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details
3 year warranty (2 years standard + 1 year extended). Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to register for an extended warranty