    The Xtra 950 4K Ambilight TV
    The Xtra

    The ultimate entertainment machine

    This product is discontinued
    More, more, more

    Some TVs just don’t know when to stop. The Xtra is double guilty. Bursting with a 4K display, QD MiniLED panel, Dolby Vision & Atmos, AI picture processing, and Ambilight plus—this Ambilight TV is all tech, no chill.

    QD MiniLED

    Planet’s punchiest picture

    Combining ultra-precise MiniLED backlighting with the colour-maxing magic of quantum dots, The Xtra’s picture goes big & goes bold.

    P5 AI

    Super smart processing

    Analysing your content, the P5 AI optimises picture, Ambilight, & gaming settings to give you the edge and make sure you experience everything—from matches to movies—at its best.

    Ambilight plus

    Extra detail. Extra immersion.

    Using a system of lenses, Ambilight plus projects Ambilight's halo even further, across two dimensions. For our most responsive, spectacular, & immersive glow ever.

    More immersive than ever. Ambilight Plus

    Ambilight Plus matches the vividness and dynamics of your picture like never before! With integrated dome-shaped lenses on the back of the TV, the object shapes and movements on screen are reflected in the Ambilight's halo. Want to change the mood? Choose from cinema, sports or gaming modes to match your content, or let the AI algorithm select the best setting for you.

    Quantum Dot technology for incredible colour and contrast

    Bolder colours. Crisper whites. Deeper blacks. Quantum Dot MiniLED technology allows a bright, detailed picture with pin-sharp contrast—and you'll see more colours than ever before! Our P5 AI engine refines the whole experience for a beautifully lifelike picture that doesn't overwhelm.

    Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI

    Our P5 engine with AI gets the most out of The Xtra to bring you a picture so real it feels you could step right into it! A deep-learning AI algorithm effortlessly optimises detail, contrast, colour and motion, as well as compensating for any changes to ambient lighting in your room. Whatever's on screen, the picture's perfect.

    Cinematic viewing for all you watch and play

    Hold onto the edge of your seat! With Dolby Vision on board, you'll see the picture the director wanted you to see, no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! From movies to games, say hello to every glorious detail.

    Immersive surround-sound technology

    Compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X takes the sound of this TV to another level, in any room. The latest movies, the newest games, the biggest sports events: with sound effects placed in the space above and around you, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

    Philips soundbars

    Ready for cinema sound?

    Sure, The Xtra sounds great straight from the box. But for room-rumbling effects & dialogue with extra crunch & clarity, try a soundbar built to look & work great with your TV?

    Meet the soundbar

