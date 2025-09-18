  • Lower Price

    OLED 760 4K Ambilight TV
    16 reviews

    OLED

    Cinematic TV feels like this

    Suggested retail price

    This product is discontinued
    Show all models

    The only OLED with Ambilight

    What every other OLED wishes it could be. With a META 3.0 panel for deep-sea blacks & vibrant colours, pristine sound, AI smarts, and Ambilight’s spectacular lightshow. This OLED changes everything.

    Select option:
    OLED META 3.0*

    Blackout blacks. Brilliant brightness.

    OLEDs are known for their unbeatable blacks. The new META 3.0 panel now also delivers higher peak brightness, with ultra-low glare. For pure, vibrant colours, even in bright rooms. And with 20% lower power consumption. *Available on select models including Philips OLED910 and OLED950.

    P5 AI Dual Engine*

    Our most advanced processor yet

    From deep inside your Ambilight TV, the P5 AI Dual Engine scans each scene, perfecting picture & Ambilight settings, responding to the light conditions in your room, & giving you the competitive edge when gaming. *Available exclusively on Philips OLED950 models.

    Ambilight

    Original. Integrated. Immersive.

    Built into the back of your Ambilight TV, LEDs dance in sync with what’s on screen, projecting colourful light onto your wall & filling your room with the mood of what you watch. Try it once & never go back.

    Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV

    Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. This changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

    Detail and depth. Lifelike OLED picture

    The lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED Ambilight TV always looks incredible, even when viewed at an angle. Blacks are always black, not grey, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas—you'll feel the full power of every scene. All major HDR formats are supported.

    Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI

    Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you’re watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour, and smooth motion.

    Cinematic viewing for all you watch and play

    Hold onto the edge of your seat! With Dolby Vision on board, you'll see the picture the director wanted you to see, no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! From movies to games, say hello to every glorious detail.

    Immersive surround sound technology

    Compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X takes the sound of this TV to another level, in any room. The latest movies, the newest games, the biggest sports events: with sound effects placed in the space above and around you, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

    Philips soundbars

    Ready for cinema sound?

    OLED Ambilight TVs are designed to sound as beautiful as they look. But, for room-rumbling effects & dialogue with extra crunch & clarity, try a soundbar built to look & work great with your TV.

    Discover Philips soundbars

