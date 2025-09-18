What is OLED TV? What's so special about it?
OLEDs are known for their unbeatable blacks. The new META 3.0 panel now also delivers higher peak brightness, with ultra-low glare. For pure, vibrant colours, even in bright rooms. And with 20% lower power consumption. *Available on select models including Philips OLED910 and OLED950.
From deep inside your Ambilight TV, the P5 AI Dual Engine scans each scene, perfecting picture & Ambilight settings, responding to the light conditions in your room, & giving you the competitive edge when gaming. *Available exclusively on Philips OLED950 models.
Built into the back of your Ambilight TV, LEDs dance in sync with what’s on screen, projecting colourful light onto your wall & filling your room with the mood of what you watch. Try it once & never go back.
Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. This changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.
The lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED Ambilight TV always looks incredible, even when viewed at an angle. Blacks are always black, not grey, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas—you'll feel the full power of every scene. All major HDR formats are supported.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you’re watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour, and smooth motion.
Hold onto the edge of your seat! With Dolby Vision on board, you'll see the picture the director wanted you to see, no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! From movies to games, say hello to every glorious detail.
Compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X takes the sound of this TV to another level, in any room. The latest movies, the newest games, the biggest sports events: with sound effects placed in the space above and around you, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.
