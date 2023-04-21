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  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave

OneBlade2 x SkinProtect Blade

QP229/50

4
| (183) Reviews | 81% recommend this product
Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.
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Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

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This product

OneBlade 2 x SkinProtect Blade

OneBlade
2 x SkinProtect Blade

£ 24.99

  • OneBlade

    OneBlade
    1 x SkinProtect Blade

    £ 17.99

£ 24.99

£ 24.99

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QP1924/28

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QP1924/20

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OneBlade

OneBlade
Intimate

QP1924/24

OneBlade

OneBlade
Intimate

QP1924/30

OneBlade

OneBlade
Refurbished Intimate

QP1924/30R1

Shave and trim with extra skin protection

Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave

  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave

  • 2 x Replaceable blades

  • Fits on all OneBlade handles

  • Blade lasts up to 4 months*

Protects your sensitive areas

Protects your sensitive areas

The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.

Easily shave in both direction

Easily shave in both direction

The dual-sided blade allows you to shave in both directions to easily reach those tricky spots and create clean lines or an extra touch of styling precisely where you want.

Blades last up to 4 months*

Blades last up to 4 months*

Durable stainless steel blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

183

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

21/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent

I'm extremely happy with your product. I find it makes shaving a lot quicker.

Pros

Makes shaving quicker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

05/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The best razor I’ve ever owned.

I have very sensitive skin so have never enjoyed shaving. The OneBlade is amazing, a close shave with no nicks or cuts. I was so impressed that I went back to the store the next day and bought a few to give to friends.

Pros

Close shave wet or dry

Cons

None!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

09/07/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product for those that like a little stubble

I love this shaver. It gives me a cleaner shave and closer shave than my other electric razor. It’s not like baby bum smooth but I like my little bit of stubble. Got to admit though it does go close enough to the point where you are supposed to have a shave. I love it and give it 5* I normally just use my electric other brand shaver and it leaves more stubble but this Philips one gets a much closer shave. Love how it just glides through the stubble.

Pros

As a shaver everyday it keeps me looking fresh and clean

Cons

The blade can be easily broken when trying to get it off and replace it. It happened to my last one and it was the actual prong attached to the shaver itself that snapped so the whole shaver was broken.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

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Disclaimers

  1. Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025. 

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

  2. Recyclable paper-based packaging