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  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave

OneBladeIntimate

QP1924/24

4
| (288) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.
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Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

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This product

OneBlade Intimate

OneBlade
Intimate

£ 29.99

  • OneBlade

    OneBlade
    1 x SkinProtect Blade

    £ 17.99

  • OneBlade

    OneBlade
    2 x SkinProtect Blade

    £ 24.99

£ 29.99

£ 29.99

Shave and trim with extra skin protection

Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave

  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave

  • 1 x SkinProtect blade

  • 1 x Trimming comb

  • 1 x Exfoliating glove

  • Rechargeable, wet or dry use

Protects your sensitive areas

Protects your sensitive areas

The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.

Bi-directional shave and trim, 100% waterproof, USB-A charging

Bi-directional shave and trim, 100% waterproof, USB-A charging

Now our famous OneBlade technology is ready for your armpits and those intimate regions down below, no matter how long you've let things grow. While the quick cutter mows through all that hair at a speed of 100 x per second, the rounded edges and bridge of the skin protector and rounded tips protect your skin under there and down below.

Attachable 3 mm comb to easily trim the hair

Attachable 3 mm comb to easily trim the hair

Want to leave a little hair? Trim away your intimate and armpit hair any way you want. Just click on the attachable 3 mm trimming comb.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

288

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

24/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Leaves me with soft, smooth skin

I wish I had purchased this earlier and saved myself a lot of nicks, red skin and pain! It seemed to be a bit expensive at first glance but the razor is well engineered, and easy to manipulate it around difficult contours by holding it with just three fingers. The fact that it does not have a trailing power lead and it is so light weight, is a considerable advantage when trying to shave delicate areas. I discovered that it is better to use it on dry skin. When I used it on wet skin and then towel dried the area, I noticed lots of the finer, lighter coloured hairs had been missed. No fault of the razor, but simply because the hairs were not as visible to me, because they were wet. Shaving on dry skin was not painful. After shaving is complete, I discovered that soaking the area in comfortably warm water and then applying "baby oil", removed any minor discomfort that may have been suffered. The skin is left amazingly smooth. Even two days after shaving, it is not easy to find any hairs. After about four days, there are tiny, perhaps 1mm, fine hairs visible but the smoothness is still there. Although this shaver is primarily intended for the personal areas, I found it was very handy for removing the hairs from my top lip. An area that my Philips three head rotary shaver seems to have a slight problem with.

This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate

This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate

13/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

It was very easy to handle particularly on sensitive or hard-to-reach areas. The skin guard attachment and rounded blade edges add an extra layer of safety, making it ideal for the intimate areas without causing irritation or nicks. It gave a close trim and minimal irritation. It can last up to 45 min and takes 8 to charge. Only negative is that it doesn't come with a bag or case to keep it in.

Pros

Safe and gentle. Easy to clean - maintain. Affordable blade replacements

Cons

Not smooth, clean shave. No case

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate

08/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy shave

I was very interested to try this product after only ever using a normal manual razor. This product is so easy to use no catching or nicks it glides along the skin and any uneven areas. I love the attachments for a close shave or not if preferred I was also pleased to see this product is waterproof to use in the shower or bath. I would recommended this to friend and family after testing this product.

Pros

No nicks and ease of use

Cons

If you want a clean shave you could get a closer shave with other products

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate

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Disclaimers

  1. Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025. 

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.