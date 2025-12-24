2 year warranty
This product
OneBlade
Intimate
£ 29.99
OneBlade
1 x SkinProtect Blade
£ 17.99
OneBlade
2 x SkinProtect Blade
£ 24.99
£ 29.99
£ 29.99
Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
1 x SkinProtect blade
1 x Trimming comb
1 x Exfoliating glove
Rechargeable, wet or dry use
The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.
Now our famous OneBlade technology is ready for your armpits and those intimate regions down below, no matter how long you've let things grow. While the quick cutter mows through all that hair at a speed of 100 x per second, the rounded edges and bridge of the skin protector and rounded tips protect your skin under there and down below.
Want to leave a little hair? Trim away your intimate and armpit hair any way you want. Just click on the attachable 3 mm trimming comb.
4.0
of 5
288
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
A man
24/12/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Leaves me with soft, smooth skin
I wish I had purchased this earlier and saved myself a lot of nicks, red skin and pain! It seemed to be a bit expensive at first glance but the razor is well engineered, and easy to manipulate it around difficult contours by holding it with just three fingers. The fact that it does not have a trailing power lead and it is so light weight, is a considerable advantage when trying to shave delicate areas. I discovered that it is better to use it on dry skin. When I used it on wet skin and then towel dried the area, I noticed lots of the finer, lighter coloured hairs had been missed. No fault of the razor, but simply because the hairs were not as visible to me, because they were wet. Shaving on dry skin was not painful. After shaving is complete, I discovered that soaking the area in comfortably warm water and then applying "baby oil", removed any minor discomfort that may have been suffered. The skin is left amazingly smooth. Even two days after shaving, it is not easy to find any hairs. After about four days, there are tiny, perhaps 1mm, fine hairs visible but the smoothness is still there. Although this shaver is primarily intended for the personal areas, I found it was very handy for removing the hairs from my top lip. An area that my Philips three head rotary shaver seems to have a slight problem with.
This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate
This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate
Al19
13/12/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Brilliant
It was very easy to handle particularly on sensitive or hard-to-reach areas. The skin guard attachment and rounded blade edges add an extra layer of safety, making it ideal for the intimate areas without causing irritation or nicks. It gave a close trim and minimal irritation. It can last up to 45 min and takes 8 to charge. Only negative is that it doesn't come with a bag or case to keep it in.
Pros
Safe and gentle. Easy to clean - maintain. Affordable blade replacements
Cons
Not smooth, clean shave. No case
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate
Loud91
08/12/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Easy shave
I was very interested to try this product after only ever using a normal manual razor. This product is so easy to use no catching or nicks it glides along the skin and any uneven areas. I love the attachments for a close shave or not if preferred I was also pleased to see this product is waterproof to use in the shower or bath. I would recommended this to friend and family after testing this product.
Pros
No nicks and ease of use
Cons
If you want a clean shave you could get a closer shave with other products
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate
Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.