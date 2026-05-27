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2 year warranty
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OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
OneBlade Intimate
Support
QP1924/24
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (7)
When should I replace the blade in my Philips OneBlade?
How do I clean my Philips OneBlade?
Can I use any USB plug adapter to charge my Philips OneBlade?
Can I use my Philips OneBlade while it is connected to the power outlet?
How do I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade correctly?
OneBladeProtective cap
OneBladeBody Comb Intimate 3 mm
USB Cable
HQ87USB wall adapter
OneBlade1 x SkinProtect Blade
OneBlade2 x SkinProtect Blade
My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected
My Philips OneBlade is not working
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