Always.
Round the clock care at hand, anywhere, anytime. The 5000 series Smart Feeder with Camera delivers fresh food in every bite and designed with the anti-clogging technology so your cat never misses a meal. You can plan your cat's meal times with our in-app scheduling to provide your cat the precise portion of food every time. You can stay connected even when away with the HD camera and 2-way audio. The Smart Feeder has a whisker friendly, dish washer-safe stainless steel bowl and other easy to rinse parts for top hygiene.
Give your cat the flowing water nature intended. The 3000 Series fountain is designed with a whisker friendly bowl for your cat's comfort so they stay happily hydrated. The fountain has multi-layer filtration system and the easy to clean parts keep the hygiene level your cat expects. In-built smart sensor conserves power, activating the water flow when your cat is close.
Plan exact portions ahead of time and keep track of your cat's feeding schedule with our app. Watch them live through our app with the HD Camera and comfort them with your voice with the 2-way audio. Get important alerts on your phone so you stay connected with your cat even when away.
Happy pets are healthy, fed and hydrated
Flowing water from the fountain encourages your cat to drink more, so they stay hydrated. The Smart Feeder, ensures they have timely fresh meal as per their routine.
Designed for your cat's comfort
Our Smart Feeder and the Water Fountain are designed with a whisker friendly bowl to prevent whisker fatigue and ensure your cat has a pleasant experience.
The Smart Feeder is only suitable for dry foods, with a kibble size ranging from 2-12mm. Suitable types of feed include dry food, air-dried food, and freeze-dried food.
The Smart Feeder is more suitable for small or medium pets, like cats or small dogs. If you are unsure if this is suitable for your pet, consult your veterinarian for personalized advice.
Yes, for each meal dispended with the Smart Feeder you can set your desired portion size in the Philips Pet Series app.
No, the food outlet is completely sealed when not in use. The Smart Feeder is also sealed with a tamper-proof lid to prevent food spillage, even if the feeder is knocked over.
The Philips Smart Feeder can be powered by three type D batteries as a backup in case of a power failure. However, we recommend keeping the feeder always plugged in so that it can continue to function during a power outage on the battery power.
The Water Fountain does not have a battery; it must be always plugged in to operate.
You can leave the Water Fountain plugged in with complete peace of mind as it automatically shuts off when the water level is low. And with the motion sensor, the fountain will only run when your pet is nearby.
