Smart Feeder with Camera

Round the clock care at hand, anywhere, anytime. The 5000 series Smart Feeder with Camera delivers fresh food in every bite and designed with the anti-clogging technology so your cat never misses a meal. You can plan your cat's meal times with our in-app scheduling to provide your cat the precise portion of food every time. You can stay connected even when away with the HD camera and 2-way audio. The Smart Feeder has a whisker friendly, dish washer-safe stainless steel bowl and other easy to rinse parts for top hygiene.