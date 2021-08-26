Search terms

    Philips Breakfast Collection
    Breakfast sets to match your kitchen design

     
    Whether it’s a fuel-up during the week or a relaxing Sunday brunch, our stylish breakfast sets combine ease of use with a stylish look.

    Eco Conscious Edition

    Eco Conscious
    Edition


    Sleek style, flawless performance and a low carbon footprint thanks to the use of bio-recycled plastics. A small step towards a sustainable future.

    Stainless Steel Viva Collection

    Stainless Steel 
    Viva Collection


    Stylishly matched sets of kettles, toasters and juicers with elegant, minimal design that will fit in any modern kitchen.

    Wake up to the new Philips Eco Conscious Edition

    The world’s first breakfast set made with 100% Bio-based plastics* from used cooking oil. A better planet starts with a better breakfast.


    *PP plastic from certified bio-based sources, on a mass-balance basis

    Stylish Black & Stainless Steel Viva Collection

    Stylish Black & Stainless Steel
    Viva Collection


    The breakfast set from our Viva Collection combines high-quality, durable stainless steel with stylish black accents, making it an eye-catcher in any kitchen

    Stylish Black Daily Collection

    Stylish Black
    Daily Collection


    Stylishly matched sets of kettles, toasters and juicers with elegant, minimal design that will fit any kitchen interior.

    Product warranty

    2 year product warranty 
    from date of purchase

    Quick and Easy

    Quick and easy

    Start your day with a delicious slice of toast or a fresh glass of juice

    For any occasion

    Whether if it's for breakfast, brunch or even an evening snack

    Quick Cleaning

    Easy cleaning

    Our breakfast sets are easy to clean and maintain

    Modern design

    Stylish breakfast set

    Modern design and functional to fit perfectly in your kitchen

    Philips Kettle

    Kettles


    With a Philips kettle you can boil water for a cup of tea or heat it up for further processing during cooking in no time at all.

    Philips Bread Toaster

    Toasters


    A delicious slice of toast with jam. Get the perfect perfect golden brown toast with high-quality toasters from Philips.

    Philips Centrifugal Juicers and Blenders

    Juice and smoothies


    Start your day with a delicious fresh juice or smoothie. With a push of a button makes it possible to mix your favorite ingredients.

    The world’s first breakfast set made with 100% Bio-based plastics* from used cooking oil. A better planet starts with a better breakfast.
     
    *PP plastic from certified bio-based sources, on a mass-balance basis

    NutriU recipe app

    Discover healthy, nutritious recipes and inspiration

    Loaded with recipes, tips, and recommendations

    Get inspired, find your favourite recipes

    Step-by-step instructions to become a better cook 

