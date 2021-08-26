Search terms
The world’s first breakfast set made with 100% Bio-based plastics* from used cooking oil. A better planet starts with a better breakfast.
*PP plastic from certified bio-based sources, on a mass-balance basis
HD9365
HD2640
HD5120
HR3573/91
HR2291/01
Product warranty
2 year product warranty
from date of purchase
Quick and easy
Start your day with a delicious slice of toast or a fresh glass of juice
For any occasion
Whether if it's for breakfast, brunch or even an evening snack
Easy cleaning
Our breakfast sets are easy to clean and maintain
Stylish breakfast set
Modern design and functional to fit perfectly in your kitchen
With a Philips kettle you can boil water for a cup of tea or heat it up for further processing during cooking in no time at all.
A delicious slice of toast with jam. Get the perfect perfect golden brown toast with high-quality toasters from Philips.
Start your day with a delicious fresh juice or smoothie. With a push of a button makes it possible to mix your favorite ingredients.
HD9365
