

Now that we’ve covered the key facts about what juicers do, it’s time to get down to the nitty gritty. So, what kinds are available? There are two main styles, and these are:

To help you make the best choice for your juicing needs, we’ll guide you through the basics of each one. We’ll also offer a few pros and cons to each, including their speed, noise and what it’s like to clean the juicer , to make your decision-making process as easy as possible.