      Viva Collection Juicer

      HR1855/70
      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning is complete within one minute thanks to the revolutionary "QUICKClean" technology. Treat yourself to the pleasure of healthy homemade juice every day!

        Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

        Make up to 2 l of juice in one go and clean up with

        • 800 W
        • QuickClean
        • 2 l, XL tube
        • Drip-stop
        QuickClean technology

        QuickClean technology

        The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

        Pre-clean function rinses away the unwanted fibres

        Pre-clean function rinses away the unwanted fibres

        The Philips juicer is the 1st centrifugal juicer on the market with a pre-clean function. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain in the appliance, which rinses away the unwanted fibres from the lid and makes the sieve easier to clean.

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means you no longer need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

        QuickClean sieve

        QuickClean sieve

        A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology, all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

        Easy checking of pulp with see-through pulp container

        Easy checking of pulp with see-through pulp container

        Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full, which means it is time to empty it.

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

        Juice up to 2 L in one go

        Juice up to 2 L in one go

        You can make up to 2 L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

        Powerful 800-W motor

        Powerful 800-W motor

        Juice the toughest fruits and vegetables effortlessly with the strong 800 W motor.

        XL feeding tube (75 mm)

        XL feeding tube (75 mm)

        The 75-mm extra-large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

        Smooth and easy-to-clean surfaces

        The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to clean

          Dishwasher-safe accessories
          Yes
          QuickClean
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Feeding tube dia
          75 mm
          Capacity juice jug
          800 ml
          Pulp container
          1.2 L
          Capacity
          2 L
          Cord length
          1 m
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Power
          800 W

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Product features
          Pre-clean
          Speed setting
          1
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Ink black
          Material pulp container and pusher
          PS
          Material housing
          ABS Plastic
          Material jug
          SAN jug and PS cover

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

