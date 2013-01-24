Search terms
We all want our homes to be safe and clean for our families. But the air in your home can be 2 to 5 times more polluted than the air outside.
Philips air purifiers have a multi-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.97% of harmful particles, from dust and allergens to aerosols and PM2.5 particles.
*From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
Tested for 99.97% filtration of nano-particles, at 0.003 microns by IUTA independent institute.
*Particle sizes are indicative, to give a scale of reference. Some of the listed particle types cover a wider size-range.
**Respiratory droplets and aerosols can carry smaller particles within them, like dust or coronavirus.
***HEPA Filters according to the American US DOESTD-3020-2015 standards.
The Clean Air Delivery Rate is the global standard for measuring how much air (m3) a purifier
can clean in a certain amount of time. So, the higher the CADR, the faster the purification.
Airflow only measures wind speed, so it only tells us how much air is coming out. What airflow
does not tell us is how clean that air is. This is why CADR is the right metric to use when choosing your purifier.
WHO considers contact and droplets major routes of transmission for Covid-19. Aerosol transmission can occur in specific settings, particularly in indoor, crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where infected people spend long periods of time with others, such as restaurants.
An indoor air purifier detects and captures pollutants in the air, including aerosols that can contain viruses. The particles get trapped by the fibers of the HEPA NanoProtect filter, and clean air is released back into the indoor space.
Aerosols are solid or liquid particles of small size (<5 micron), that remain airborne for prolonged periods – and can carry viruses.
Philips air purifiers create circulation in an indoor environment, which draws air through its filters and chapters viruses together with other pollutants as small as 0.003 microns.
Viruses can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak or breathe. These particles range in size from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols.
The virus will lose viability since there is no host cell inside the filters.
An independent study from the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany demonstrated that the use of portable air purifiers can help reduce aerosol levels in a classroom. Based on the experimental findings and subsequent theoretical modeling, the investigators concluded that air purifiers are an important additional measure of precaution.
99.97% of the airborne allergens like pollen, dust mites, mold spores and pet dander that passes through the filter, are filtered from the air.
In 2020, a Philips-sponsored study run by the Munich Germany Center for Environmental Health proved the effectiveness of purifiers in removing house dust mite allergens.