* compared to Philips Azur Performer steam iron
Compared to a steam iron, a steam generator iron can produce up to 2 times more continuous steam to speed up your ironing.
Effortless ironing, ready in no time – so you can spend more time doing the things you love!
* Based on internal test using average ironing basket compared to Philips GC3802 steam iron and UK consumers who iron for at least 120 minutes a week as reported by independent agency.
When you switch from your regular iron to a steam iron generator, you’ll notice right away how much faster you finish ironing. And the sooner you’re done, the sooner you have quality time for yourself and your family.
Steam generators work faster by producing twice as much continuous steam as you iron. You’ll finish up to 30 minutes faster*. Imagine what you can do with an extra 30 minutes with your family, instead of ironing.