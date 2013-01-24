Home
    Steam Generator Irons
    Placeholder
    See all steam generator irons
    No 1 logo
    Fast & Compact
    Powerful & Convenient

    Ultimate Ironing Experience

    Double the steam
    Iron faster with a Philips steam generator iron

    Philips PerfectCare Compact steam generator iron
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £170.00

    PerfectCare Compact
    Steam generator iron


    Upgrade to a steam generator iron and go much faster than with a steam iron.

    Be the first to review this item

    • Iron fast: choose a steam generator iron with 2 times more continuous powerful steam than a steam iron* 

    * compared to Philips Azur Performer steam iron 

     

    • Large water tank (1.5L) for big ironing loads.  Refill anytime during ironing without switching off. 

    • With OptimalTEMP technology, iron any fabric from jeans to silk without having to adjust the temperature. Guaranteed no burns.

    • Smart Calc-Clean system  provides  descaling at the touch of a button. No cartridge is needed. No hassle, no extra cost!

    • Lightweight steam generator iron with compact design for effortless ironing.

    Did you know that steam generators can help you save up to 30 minutes a week compared to steam irons**?

    Compared to a steam iron, a steam generator iron can produce up to 2 times more continuous steam to speed up your ironing.

    Effortless ironing, ready in no time – so you can spend more time doing the things you love!

     

    * Based on internal test using average ironing basket compared to Philips GC3802 steam iron and UK consumers who iron for at least 120 minutes a week as reported by independent agency.
    Enjoy more quality time

    Enjoy more quality time


    When you switch from your regular iron to a steam iron generator, you’ll notice right away how much faster you finish ironing. And the sooner you’re done, the sooner you have quality time for yourself and your family.
     

    Steam generators work faster by producing twice as much continuous steam as you iron. You’ll finish up to 30 minutes faster*. Imagine what you can do with an extra 30 minutes with your family, instead of ironing.


    Guaranteed no burns with OptimalTEMP smart technology


    It’s easier and faster to iron thanks to OptimalTEMP smart technology. No more changing settings or separating clothes. Even if you leave the steam generator resting face-down on your clothes, it won’t burn any ironable fabric. Guaranteed.
    Powerful Steam

    Finish faster with powerful continuous steam

     

    Save time on your weekly iron thanks to our Philips ProVelocity steam engine. It will effortlessly tackle tough creases, including extra steam boosts when you need it.
    Easy Refill

    Detachable water tank iron up to 1,5 hours without the need to refill


    Iron your whole load without refilling the 1.5L water tank. Just easily detach your water tank and refill anytime under the tap.

    Lightweight design for effortless ironing


    Our compact steam generator makes ironing easy-to-handle and is tough on wrinkles.

    Compact and convenient for easy storage in small spaces


    Philips PerfectCare CompactPlus is one of our smallest steam generators. It’s  designed to easily store anywhere.

    Easily descale for longer use with built-in Smart Calc Clean

     

    Keep your steam generator performing its best, for longer. Descale in one touch of a button with Smart Calc Clean, a built-in descaling system that even lets you know when it is time to descale. 

    Find the best steam generator iron for you

    SpeedCare

    Philips shop price
    £95.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare features
    FastCare Compact

    PerfectCare Compact

    FastCare Compact

    Philips shop price
    £130.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare features
    PerfectCare Compact Plus

    PerfectCare Viva

    PerfectCare Compact Plus

    Philips shop price
    £170.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare features
    PerfectCare Performer

    PerfectCare Performer

    PerfectCare Performer

    Philips shop price
    £200.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare features

    OptimalTEMP
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Pressure
    • Max 5 bar pump pressure
    • Max 5.2 bar pump pressure
    • Max 6.5 bar pump pressure
    • Max 6.5 bar pump pressure

    Steam boost
    • Up to 180g
    • Up to 230g
    • Up to 430g
    • Up to 410g

    Water tank type + capacity
    • 1.1L detachable water tank
    • 1.3L fixed water tank
    • 1.5L detachable water tank
    • 1.8L detachable water tank

    Descaling system
    • Smart Calc-Clean (no cartridges needed)
    • Smart Calc-Clean (no cartridges needed)
    • Smart Calc-Clean (no cartridges needed)
    • Smart Calc-Clean (no cartridges needed)

    Carry lock
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    * Suggested retail price
    Discover more powerful steam generators from Philips

    Are you ready to buy PerfectCare Compact?

    Philips PerfectCare Compact steam generator iron
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £170.00
    Perfectcare
    Parts and accessories

    Are you looking for parts and accessories for your product?

    Search

