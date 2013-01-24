Home
    Philips Sneaker Cleaner

    You get’em dirty,
    We get’em clean.
    Philips Sneaker Cleaner, GCA1000
    Philips Sneaker Cleaner

    The easy way to keep your sneakers clean.

    Philips Sneaker Cleaner, GCA1000
    Enjoy your sneakers without being afraid of getting them dirty. The Philips Sneaker Cleaner is designed to make cleaning your sneakers easy and effective. Select the right brush for your sneakers, wet the brush with some water and soap, apply it to your sneakers and they will look fresh in no time.
    • The rotating brush cleans effectively

       

      With up to 500 rotations per minute, the Philips Sneaker Cleaner delivers an effective clean.

    • Simple to use

       

      Simply wet the brush with water and soap, switch on the Philips Sneaker Cleaner and wipe the trainer with a clean towel when done.

    • Clean different materials

       

      Select the sponge, soft or hard brush to safely clean the material that your trainer is made of.

    • Clean trainers wherever you go

       

      You can take the battery powered Sneaker Cleaner with you on the go, so you can enjoy clean trainers no matter where you are.

    It’s very easy!
    See it for yourself.
    What's in the box
    1x Sneaker Cleaner

    1x Hard brush

    The hard brush is great to use for tough materials like textured rubber or the rubber sole of your sneaker.

    1x Soft brush

    The soft brush is designed to use on multiple surfaces and ideal for mesh and canvas.

    1x Sponge brush

    The sponge brush is ideal to use for delicate materials like PVC, leather, suede and smooth rubber.
    4x AA batteries
    What others say about the Philips Sneaker Cleaner

