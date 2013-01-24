Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
With up to 500 rotations per minute, the Philips Sneaker Cleaner delivers an effective clean.
Simply wet the brush with water and soap, switch on the Philips Sneaker Cleaner and wipe the trainer with a clean towel when done.
Select the sponge, soft or hard brush to safely clean the material that your trainer is made of.
You can take the battery powered Sneaker Cleaner with you on the go, so you can enjoy clean trainers no matter where you are.
Effective cleaning
The rotating brush cleans effectively
Easy cleaning
Simple to use in three steps
Safe to use
3 brushes to clean every material
1x Hard brush
The hard brush is great to use for tough materials like textured rubber or the rubber sole of your sneaker.
1x Soft brush
The soft brush is designed to use on multiple surfaces and ideal for mesh and canvas.
1x Sponge brush
The sponge brush is ideal to use for delicate materials like PVC, leather, suede and smooth rubber.