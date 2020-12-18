Honey & Lemon chicken filled with zucchini
For those who already love chicken. This recipe will quickly become a family favourite, served with a fresh green salad. Also a great recipe for getting the kids involved!
Servings 4 servings
Preparation time 24 min.
Cooking time: 65 min.
Ingredients
- Stuffing:
- 1 red onion
- 105 gram green courgette
- 105 gram yellow courgette
- 1 apple
- 1 dried apricot
- 2 cloves of green garlic
- 2 teasponn of fresh thyme
- 2 teaspoon of oilive oil
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1 pinch of pepper
- 14 kilograms of chicken
- 165g of honey
- 1 lemon