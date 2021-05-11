Search terms
Do you want a lot of refreshing juice, a shot-concentrated diet or a fiber-rich smoothie? Whether you choose a slow juicer or centrifugal juicer depends on the kind of juice you like. A blender helps you mix different ingredients, such as vegetables and fruits, into fresh juices, smoothies or soups.
The most common fruits and vegetables processed in a juicer are:
Note: Fruit and vegetable that contain starch (e.g. banana, mango, sugar cane, avocado, pumpkin) cannot be juiced, for this purpose use a blender instead.
Yes, you can juice almost any kind of fruit or vegetable. Make sure you remove stones from fruits before juicing them.
Very hard and/or fibrous or starchy fruits or vegetables, such as sugar cane, banana and mango, are not suitable for juicing in this appliance.
