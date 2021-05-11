Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Healthy Drinks
    Tasty and nutritious smoothies and juices at home

     
    Our range of juicers and high speed blenders make it easy for you to enjoy your favourite juices. Choosing healthier drinks is a key part of getting a balanced diet. Find out more below!
    Philips Healthy Drinks

    Discover Philips' wide range of centrifugal juicers, slow juicers and blenders

    Philips Centrifugal Juicer

    Centrifugal Juicer

    Our powerful juicers bring out the best, even from the toughest fruit and vegetables
    Discover more ›
    Philips Slow Juicer

    Slow Juicer

    Get more vitamins, nutrients and fibre from fresh fruit and vegetables
    Discover more ›
    Philips High-Speed Blender

    High-Speed Blender

    Make the tastiest smoothies, sauces and soups in an instant with a blender
    Discover more ›
    Explore the differences
    Product warranty, Philips, 2 years warranty

    Product warranty

    2 year product warranty 
    from date of purchase

    Why drink juices and smoothies?

    It can be difficult to get enough vegetables, one way to quickly and easily add more vegetables to your diet is to juice or make smoothies. With the right ingredients, smoothies and juices can really boost your health.
    400g
    The WHO recommends 400g of fruit and vegetable per day
    1.7 million people
    1.7 million people's lives could be saved each year by eating more fruit and vegetables
    Fruits
    Fruit and vegetables are an integral part of a balanced diet
    Homemade juices
    Homemade juices with fresh ingredients can contain up to 90%* of the nutrients in fruits and vegetables
    * Internal tests on grapes, watermelon, tomato, apple, orange, strawberry and pineapple extracting, ranging from 69% to 92% depending on fruit.
    Philips High-Speed Blender
    Philips NutriU app, smart app for recipes

    Get inspired and find recipes

    in the NutriU app

    The NutriU app* is loaded with recipes, tips and recommendations. Make delicious juices or healthy smoothies and get inspired by our best recipes!

     

    *Available on App Store and Google Play
    Discover more ›
    Download ›
    Download the app for free:
    NutriU app, download on app store
    NutriU app - download on Google play
    Fresh juice every day

    Make fresh juices and smoothies

    at home
    Drinking juices or smoothies is an easy way to get the right amount of fruits and vegetables every day. Delicious with breakfast, on the go, or after exercise. For yourself or for the whole family.
    our favorite ingredients

    Your favorite ingredients

    With a push of a button makes it possible to mix your favorite ingredients. Choose your favorite combinations of fruits and vegetables and make your own juices and smoothies; without extra sugars or other additives.
    Increase your daily intake of nutrients
    Increase your daily intake of nutrients
    Choosing healthier drinks is a key part of getting a balanced diet. They help increase your intake of nutrients so you can get the recommended daily amount with minimum fuss and maximum taste.

    What is the difference?

    Discover the differences between a centrifugal juicer, slow juicer and a blender

     

    Do you want a lot of refreshing juice, a shot-concentrated diet or a fiber-rich smoothie? Whether you choose a slow juicer or centrifugal juicer depends on the kind of juice you like. A blender helps you mix different ingredients, such as vegetables and fruits, into fresh juices, smoothies or soups.
    Philips centrifugal juicer

    Centrifugal Juicers

    Refreshing healthy juice
    • For fruits, vegetables
    • Refreshing juice
    • Clear liquid
    • Fibre
    1 star
    • Vitamins
    5 stars
    Discover more ›
    Philips slow juicer

    Slow
    Juicers

    Concentrated shot of nutrition
    • Fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts
    • Smooth, thick juice
    • Concentrated liquid
    • Fibre
    3 stars
    • Vitamins
    5 stars
    Discover more ›
    Philips blender

    High-Speed Blenders

    Fibre rich smoothies
    • Fruit, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts and seeds, ice
    • Smooth, thick juice
    • Concentrated liquid
    • Fibre
    5 stars
    • Vitamins
    5 stars
    Discover more ›

    Philips Juicers and High-Speed Blenders

    See all juicers and blenders from Philips

    See all products ›
    Accessories to Philips High-Speed Blenders

    Find accessories ›

    More on Philips Healthy Drinks

    Get answers to the most frequently asked questions
    What is the difference between a centrifugal juicer and slow juicer?
    The slow juicer differs from the juicer by the way of juice extraction. The centrifugal juicer grinds fruit and vegetables and separates the juice from the pulp by means of centrifuging power, while the slow juicer slowly squeezes the juice from fruit and vegetables. Neither juicer generates heat during juice extraction. Both juicers get the most out of your fresh fruits and vegetables and therefore have similar levels of vitamins and nutrients.

    Compared to a centrifugal juicer, a slow juicer squeezes more concentrated juice with more fiber and the juice yield is higher with a slow juicer. On the other hand, a juice from a juicer is ready faster, because you do not have to cut the fruit and vegetables, thanks to the large filling funnel.

    If you prefer a firm juice, full of fiber, the slow juicer is the most suitable for you. With both models you can enjoy healthy and delicious juice every day, full of vitamins!
    What is the difference between a high-speed blender and a food processor?
    A food processor, also called a mixer, usually has more functions than a blender has thanks to a variety of accessories. In addition to mixing, a food processor usually also manages to grind, slice and knead dough, which makes it an effective kitchen tool for several different purposes. 

    A food processor is larger and therefore takes up more space than a blender does, which makes the blender feel smoother and easier to pick up and use. Before purchasing a kitchen appliance, it is therefore a good idea to identify your needs so that you are sure that you are buying the right machine for your purposes. 
    What fruits and vegetables can I juice with this appliance?

    The most common fruits and vegetables processed in a juicer are:
     

    • Apples
    • Carrots
    • Melons
    • Pineapples
    • Grapes
    • Oranges
    • Pears
    • Nectarines
    • Kiwis
    • Celery
    • Beetroot
    • Ginger
    • Berries (e.g.strawberries)
       

    Note: Fruit and vegetable that contain starch (e.g. banana, mango, sugar cane, avocado, pumpkin) cannot be juiced, for this purpose use a blender instead.
    Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
    1. Yes, you can juice citrus fruits with your juicer
    2. We advise you to peel them before juicing because on the one hand the peel may be chemically treated, and on the other hand the white pith of the fruits tastes bitter and may affect the taste of the juice
    Can I juice all kinds of fruit and vegetables with the juicer?

    Yes, you can juice almost any kind of fruit or vegetable. Make sure you remove stones from fruits before juicing them.
     

    Very hard and/or fibrous or starchy fruits or vegetables, such as sugar cane, banana and mango, are not suitable for juicing in this appliance.
    Check out our recipes and tips
    Read more articles
    Philips support is here, contact

    Need support for
     your older models?

    Search by product number.

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Help me find the number

      Discover more

      Get your welcome gift of £10 off*

      Sign up to enjoy:

      A welcome gift of £10 off**

      Exclusive offers and early access to sales

      Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

      *

      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

      What does this mean?
      * Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.