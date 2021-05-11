The slow juicer differs from the juicer by the way of juice extraction. The centrifugal juicer grinds fruit and vegetables and separates the juice from the pulp by means of centrifuging power, while the slow juicer slowly squeezes the juice from fruit and vegetables. Neither juicer generates heat during juice extraction. Both juicers get the most out of your fresh fruits and vegetables and therefore have similar levels of vitamins and nutrients.



Compared to a centrifugal juicer, a slow juicer squeezes more concentrated juice with more fiber and the juice yield is higher with a slow juicer. On the other hand, a juice from a juicer is ready faster, because you do not have to cut the fruit and vegetables, thanks to the large filling funnel.



If you prefer a firm juice, full of fiber, the slow juicer is the most suitable for you. With both models you can enjoy healthy and delicious juice every day, full of vitamins!