      7000 Series High speed blender

HR3760/10

Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends.

With ProBlend Ultra technology, giving you the power to create ultimate variety of taste and texture, and the NutriU app, helping you to uncover new possibilities. So from smoothies to soups, sauces to nut butters, you can keep the whole family happy.

        Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends.

        • ProBlend Ultra technology
        • NutriU app
        • Quick Select Programs

        ProBlend Ultra Blades

        The ProBlend Ultra blades are uniquely designed with a combination of a serrated blade and sharp blades, the former for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, the latter for slicing them into a fine texture.

        ProBlend Ultra Technology

        ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture, just as you like it every time.

        ProBlend Ultra Jar

        The ProBlend Ultra jar is designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

        ProBlend Ultra Motor

        The ProBlend Ultra motor delivers strong 1500 W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients.

        Expand your recipe repertoire with the NutriU app

        Download and discover the NutriU app with 200+ ideas on how to make your favourite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favourite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.

        Instant selection with Quick Select Programs

        Quick select programs on the digital display are defined with time and speed settings so that your favourite recipes are at your fingertips. They include: smoothie, nut butter, dessert, soup, sauce, as well as ice-crushing and cleaning functions.

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        All detachable parts are dishwasher safe. ProBlend Ultra Blade is specially designed to prevent food particles getting trapped underneath the blades.

        Large jar capacity for all the family

        2 L glass jar with 1.8 L effective capacity, so there’s enough for all the family.

        Effortless cleaning with Quick Cleaning Function

        Activate the cleaning function with a small amount of water and washing-up liquid, enjoy hassle-free cleaning in just 2 minutes. The cleaning function removes even the most stubborn residues, like cake batters and nut butters.

        On-the-go tumbler

        Two clear and durable, BPA-free Tritan tumblers. Create personal drinks in smaller amounts in two separate tumblers, for on-the-go drinks.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          > 98% recycled paper
          > 98% recycled paper

        • Technical Specification

          Power
          1500W
          1500W

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China
          China

        • General specifications

          Quick Select Programs
          6
          6
          Quick Cleaning function
          Yes
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Max. Jar Capacity
          2 l
          2 l
          Effective jar capacity
          1.8
          1.8 -Litres

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Metal
          Metal
          Jar material
          Glass
          Glass

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          216 x 167 x 442
          216 x 167 x 442 millimetre
          Weight of product
          4.58
          4.58 kilogram

        • General specifications

          Dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Yes
          Number of speed settings
          12
          12
          Pulse
          Yes
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour(s)
          Metallic and black
          Metallic and black

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

