    Air Coolers and Heaters

    Air Performer

    Our smartest, most powerful all-in-one
    air purifier


    Cleans, Cools & Heats

    Air Performer 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

    Pure and cozy air all year around

    Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly, heats the room and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles(1) and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs.

    HEPA filter

    HEPA filter eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air (1)

    AeraSense icon

    Real-time air quality feedback with smart AeraSense sensors

    Cooling icon

    Cools you down with powerful clean airflow of up to 1579 m3/h

    Connected app icon

    Connected to the Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

    Heating icon

    With powerful PTC ceramic technology, it heats up in 3 seconds to warm you up in no time

    Artificial Intelligence icon

    Powered by Artificial Intelligence: senses, adapts and performs automatically

    AMF872/06, Philips Air performer

    Cleanse your living space like never before


    NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency.(2)

    Air performer filter layers displayed

    Air Performer's 3-layer HEPA filtration system

    See how it works

    01

    Pre-filter

    Filters bigger particles like hair and dust, helping to extend the lifetime of NanoProtect HEPA.

    02

    NanoProtect HEPA

    Utilizes low resistance synthetic fibers and a special electrostatic charge to remove other smaller particles.

    03

    Active Carbon

    Absorb odors and potential harmful gases like VOC (volatile organic compounds).

    Pre filter

    01

    Pre-filter

    Covers bigger particles like hair and dust, helping to extend the lifetime of NanoProtect HEPA.

    HEPA Filter 1

    02

    NanoProtect HEPA

    Utilizes low resistance synthetic fibers and a special electrostatic charge to remove particles.

    Active Carbon filter

    03

    Active Carbon

    Captures odors and potential harmful gases like VOC (volatile organic compounds).

    NanoProtect HEPA filter

    removes particles 100x smaller
    than a standard HEPA filter

    The filter captures up to 99.97%* of particles as small as 0.003 microns, while the standard HEPA filter captures particles of 0.3 microns.


    *From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a third-party laboratory

    0.003 microns

    virus particle under magnifier

    more than 0.003 microns

    virus particle
    Self-Adaptive Technology

    Self-Adaptive Technology

    Pure, comfortable air all year round,
    adapted to you:


    Powered by the AI (artificial intelligence) technology. Air Performer cleans the air, cools you down and heats the room when you need it. Philips' self-adapting technology with AI not only detects air quality, but also analyses your usage habits to customize purification performance while keeping noise levels and power consumption as low as possible.

    Dual-flow technology

    Thoroughly purifies large rooms
    up to 70 m2 (3)

    Powerfully distributes clean airflow to every corner of the room.

    Cooling feature

    Cooling

    Cools you with powerful airflow that feels natural and pleasant. With adjustable airflow rotation of up to 350°, cool air will reach everywhere.

    Heating feature

    Heating

    Safe and soothing heating so you can stay cozy and comfortable on cooler days. With powerful PTC ceramic technology, it heats up in 3 seconds to warm you up in no time.

    Energy efficient design

    Clean air with less energy

    Thanks to its energy-efficient design, it uses 40W to purify the air(4), less than a traditional light bulb. In auto mode, the motor only runs when needed, prolonging filter lifetime whilst saving energy.

    Ultra-quiet sleep mode

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In sleep mode, it is quieter than a whisper with only 25 dB(A)(5) of noise level. Its light sensor detects when it is dark, turning the lights off automatically.

    AeraSense sensing Technology

    Real-time air quality feedback with smart AeraSense sensors

    Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real-time, immediately reacting to any increase in pollution to improve your air quality.

    AMF870_15
    Numerical display

    Numerical display and
    color ring

    Smart sensor

    Smart sensor

    The Philips
    Air+ app

    Air+ app ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app tracks indoor and outdoor air quality in real-time and keeps you in control, at home or away, with a digital remote, a smart scheduler and hands-free via Alexa.*


    *Alexa availability depends on your location.

    Works With Amazon Alexa logo
    Air plus QR code
    Air plus app screens

    Independently tested and certified

    More than 80 years of research, innovation and dedication in air care, striving to deliver clean air and comfort to you and your family.

    Airmid healthgroup logo

    Tested to remove H1N1 influenza virus from the air.

    European Center for Allergy Research Foundation logo

    Certified as allergy friendly by the European Center for Allergy Research Foundation​.

    iUTA logo

    Tested by iUTA research institute for 99.97% filtration of nanoparticles, as small as 0.003 microns.​(1)

    How can we help you?

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How does Philips Air Performer purify the air?

    The Air Performer works by driving air through its 3-layer filtration system, cleaning the air from pollutants passing through it. Philips air purifies are proven to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, protecting you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, mold spores, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants.(1)

    How often should I replace the filter of Philips Air Performer?

    Estimated lifetime of filter is 12 months*.

     

    *The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.

    What is the purification performance of Philips Air Performer?

    The key performance indicator of an air performer is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This performer has a CADR of 270 m3/h*

     

    * CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015.

    How does the air quality sensor of Philips Air Performer work?

    Air Performer 8000 series: Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real-time, immediately reacting to any increase in pollution to improve your air quality. Check your purifier’s digital display or app to track ultra-fine pollutants (PM2.5), allergens, gases (VOCs and odors), temperature and humidity.

    Air Performer 7000 series: Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real-time, immediately reacting to any increase in pollution to improve your air quality. Check your purifier’s digital display or app to track ultra-fine pollutants (PM2.5), temperature and humidity. 

    How do I dispose of the Philips filter?

    We recommend placing the filter in a disposable bag and following normal practice, then washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.

    What particles does Air Performer remove from the air?

    The Air Performer protects you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other allergens and pollutants. It removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest known virus.(Corona virus is ~0.12 microns)(1)

    Is Air Performer a bladeless fan? What are the benefits of a bladeless fan?

    Yes, the Air Performer is a bladeless fan. It does contain a motor with blades inside, however, these are neither visible or reachable to the user. With no exposed rotating blades, the Air Performer has a design that seamlessly blends in and is safer to use. This design can create a consistent stream of purified air, which is more stable than regular bladed fans and with no sudden gusts of air, feeling is more pleasant and comfortable.

    How much energy does the Air Performer heater consume?

    When the heater is running, the device consumes around 2200W. If the heater is not running, but the circulation and cooling functions are on, the device consumes around 40W.

    How do I connect my device to the Air+ app?

    1. Download and install the Philips Air+ app from the App Store or Google Play.
    2. Put the plug of the air performer in the power socket and turn on your air performer. The Wi-Fi indicator blinks orange for the first time.
    3. Make sure that your smartphone or tablet is successfully connected to your Wi-Fi network.
    4. Launch the Philips Air+ app and click on “Connect a New Device” or press the “+” button at the top of the screen. Follow the onscreen instructions to connect the air purifier to your network.

    How does the AI work and how do I activate it?

    Auto Plus mode uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to clean the air when you need it. It integrates sensor readings, outdoor data and behavioural patterns to adapt its performance, while minimizing noise levels and energy consumption. Auto Plus mode is activated via the device settings within the Air+ app. 

    (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a third-party laboratory.
    (2) Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
    (3) Calculated according to NRCC-54013 test standard, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
    (4) Not applicable to heating mode. In heating mode, it uses 2200 W to warm up the air.
    (5) The average sound level, based on GB/T4214.1-2017 (IEC 60704-1 - 2020, MOD). The sound level may change due to the conditions in your room and the location of the device.

