    Air Performer 8000 series

    3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

    AMF870/35
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Our smartest, most powerful all-in-one Air Purifier Our smartest, most powerful all-in-one Air Purifier Our smartest, most powerful all-in-one Air Purifier
      -{discount-value}

      Air Performer 8000 series 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

      AMF870/35
      Overall Rating / 5

      Our smartest, most powerful all-in-one Air Purifier

      Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly, heats the room and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and cosy air all year round, adapted to you.

          Our smartest, most powerful all-in-one Air Purifier

          Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly, heats the room and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and cosy air all year round, adapted to you. See all benefits

            Our smartest, most powerful all-in-one Air Purifier

            Cleans, cools and heats

            • Purifies rooms up to 70 m2
            • 270 m3/h Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)
            • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
            • Connected to Air+ App
            Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 70 m2(2)

            Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 70 m2(2)

            It distributes powerful clean airflow to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 270 m3/h(1), thoroughly purifying even large rooms up to 70 m2(2) to protect you from bacteria, viruses, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odours and other pollutants.

            Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

            Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

            Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2 x more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(4).

            Cools you down with powerful clean airflow

            Cools you down with powerful clean airflow

            Cools you with powerful clean airflow that feels natural and pleasant. With adjustable airflow rotation of up to 350 degrees, it will reach everywhere. Thanks to its bladeless design, it does not blow gusts of air, creating a consistent stream of fan airflow up to 1579 m3/h, fully customisable with 10 speeds to suit your comfort need.

            Warms the whole room in no time with ceramic technology

            Warms the whole room in no time with ceramic technology

            Safe and soothing heating so you can stay cosy and comfortable on cooler days. With powerful PTC ceramic technology, it heats up in 3 seconds to warm you up in no time. Set your target temperature (1-37°C) and customise your warmth with 10 heater speeds, or use the auto mode to heat your room efficiently with its energy-saving algorithm.

            Automatically senses and adapts for best results

            Automatically senses and adapts for best results

            Powered by the AI (artificial intelligence) technology. Air Performer cleans the air, cools you down and heats the room when you need it. Philips' self-adapting technology with AI not only detects air quality, but also analyses your usage habits to customise purification performance while keeping noise levels and power consumption as low as possible(9).

            Real-time air quality feedback with smart AeraSense sensors

            Real-time air quality feedback with smart AeraSense sensors

            Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real time, immediately reacting to any increase in pollution to improve your air quality. Check your purifier's digital display or app to track ultra-fine pollutants (PM2.5), allergens, gases (VOCs and odours), temperature and humidity.

            Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

            Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

            In sleep mode, it is quieter than a whisper with only 19 dB(A)(5) of noise level. Its light sensor detects when it is dark, turning the lights off automatically. In auto mode, it keeps noise levels to a minimum as it learns when it needs to perform or when it needs to be quiet.

            Energy-efficient design

            Energy-efficient design

            Thanks to its energy-efficient design, it uses 40 W to purify the air(10), less than a traditional light bulb. In auto mode, the motor only runs when and for as long as needed, prolonging filter lifetime whilst saving energy.

            The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

            The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

            The Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures that you breathe clean and healthy air. The app tracks indoor and outdoor air quality in real time and keeps you in control, at home or away, with a digital remote, a smart scheduler and hands-free via Alexa and Google Home(6).

            Fully adjustable airflow for cooling, heating or circulation

            Fully adjustable airflow for cooling, heating or circulation

            Dual Flow technology lets you adjust the device to suit your comfort needs. Set it up for direct airflow projection to cool you down or heat the room when you need it, or diffused airflow for optimal air circulation. Fully customisable with 10 speed levels, turbo, sleep and auto modes

            Proven virus removal, tested with H1N1 and HCov-E229 viruses

            Proven virus removal, tested with H1N1 and HCov-E229 viruses

            Virtually nothing escapes VitaShield except purer, cleaner air. VitaShield technology captures aerosols, germs and particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest known virus. Tested independently by airmid healthgroup to remove H1N1 virus from the air. Also tested to remove 99.99% of HCov-E229 virus(7).

            Thoroughly tested for durability and quality.

            Thoroughly tested for durability and quality.

            When choosing Philips, you choose a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care and health tech. Philips Air Purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before they are released from our factory. This Air Purifier is certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

            Technical Specifications

            • Performance

              CADR (Particle, GB/T)
              270 m3/h*
              Fan airflow
              Up to 1579 m3/h
              Room size (NRCC)
              up to 70 m2(2)
              Particle filtration
              99.97% at 0.003 microns(3)
              Allergens filtration
              99.97% (8)
              HCov-E229 virus removal
              99.99%(7)

            • Filtration

              Pre-filter
              Yes
              HEPA
              Yes
              Active Carbon
              Yes

            • Functions

              Circulation
              Yes
              Heater
              Yes
              Fan
              Yes

            • Usability

              Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
              19 dB(5)
              Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
              46 dB(5)
              Cord length
              1.8 m Black
              Timer and scheduler
              Yes
              Child Lock
              Yes
              Remote Control included
              Yes
              Oscillation
              Up to 350°
              Artificial Intelligence (AI)
              Self-Adaptive Technology
              Overheat protection
              Yes

            • Sensors and Display

              AeraSense technology
              Yes
              Air quality feedback
              Colour, Numerical
              PM2.5
              Yes
              Gas
              Yes
              Allergens
              Yes
              Temperature
              Yes
              Humidity
              Yes
              Light sensor
              Yes

            • Modes

              Auto
              Yes
              Sleep
              Yes
              Turbo
              Yes
              Manual speed settings
              10

            • Energy efficiency

              Max heater power consumption
              2200 W
              Stand-by power consumption
              &lt;2 W
              Voltage
              220-240 V
              Remote battery (CR2032)
              Yes
              Max Fan Power Consumption
              40 W

            • Connectivity

              App, connects via Wi-Fi
              Air+
              Smartphone compatibility
              iPhone and Android devices
              Voice control
              Alexa, Google Home(6)

            • Weight and dimensions

              Product weight
              8.48 kg
              Product dimensions (L*W*H)
              32.5 x 32.5 x 106.4 cm
              Weight (Incl. packaging)
              13.24 kg
              Packaging dimensions (L*W*H)
              38.6 x 38.1 x 115.2 cm

            • Maintenance

              Colour(s)
              Dark grey, silver
              Recommended filter change
              12 months(11)
              Replacement filter
              FYM860
              Service
              2-year worldwide guarantee

                • (1)CADR is tested by a certified third-party lab, according to GB/T18801-2015.
                • (2)Calculated according to NRCC-54013 test standard, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
                • (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a third-party laboratory.
                • (4)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
                • (5)The average sound level, based on GB/T4214.1-2017 (IEC 60704-1 - 2020, MOD). The sound level may change due to the conditions in your room and the location of the device.
                • (6)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location.
                • (7)Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1.5 h in a test chamber contaminated with HCOV-229E virus aerosols.
                • (8)From the air that passes through the filter, tested by third-party lab OFI using house dust mite, birch pollen, cat allergens and fungal spores.
                • (9)Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in your appliance requires connection to the Air+ app via Wi-Fi.
                • (10)Not applicable to heating mode. In heating mode, it uses 2200 W to warm up the air.
                • (11)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.

