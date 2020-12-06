Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
Drink your daily shot of healthy juice. Philips' masticating juicer is the ultimate juice machine. This slow juicer features an XL feed tube - so you can juice whole fruit, vegetables and leafy greens. Rinses clean in just 90 seconds. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
Drink your daily shot of healthy juice. Philips' masticating juicer is the ultimate juice machine. This slow juicer features an XL feed tube - so you can juice whole fruit, vegetables and leafy greens. Rinses clean in just 90 seconds. See all benefits
Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
Drink your daily shot of healthy juice. Philips' masticating juicer is the ultimate juice machine. This slow juicer features an XL feed tube - so you can juice whole fruit, vegetables and leafy greens. Rinses clean in just 90 seconds. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
Drink your daily shot of healthy juice. Philips' masticating juicer is the ultimate juice machine. This slow juicer features an XL feed tube - so you can juice whole fruit, vegetables and leafy greens. Rinses clean in just 90 seconds. See all benefits