

Vitamin C, also called ascorbic acid, is possibly one of the most talked about vitamins. It supports various basic functions and processes in our body. But what exactly is the function of vitamin C?



Given it’s significant role in the body, it is also important to know some good sources of vitamin C. You may first think of lemon and orange, as they are known for being fruits rich in vitamin C. But along with regional fruits and vegetables, there are many other vitamin C rich foods.

This article explains more about the role of vitamin C in our body, and the best sources of this vitamin.