    3000 Series

    Blender

    HR2291/01
    Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*
      3000 Series Blender

      HR2291/01
      Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

      Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 600 W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all.

      3000 Series Blender

      Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

      Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 600 W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all. See all benefits

      Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

      Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 600 W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all. See all benefits

      3000 Series Blender

      Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

      Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 600 W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all. See all benefits

        3000 Series

        3000 Series

        Blender

        Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

        Unique ProBlend system

        • ProBlend system
        • 2 L Maximum Capacity
        • 1.25 L Effective Capacity
        • 2 Speed settings and pulse
        • Glass Jar
        Unique ProBlend system ensures smooth consistency

        Unique ProBlend system ensures smooth consistency

        Unique ProBlend system perfectly combines 3 technologies, custom-designed to ensure smooth blending with no lumps in just 45 seconds*. The 600 W power motor drives the blending flow to circulate all your ingredients evenly, while the innovative blade design is specially shaped to maximise the cutting area. Last but not least, the jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

        Crushes ice into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**

        Crushes ice into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**

        Use the ProBlend system plus the Pulse setting to crush ice cubes into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**. Perfect for your favourite chilled drinks and smoothies and great for special desserts.

        2 speeds and Pulse settings to choose from

        2 speeds and Pulse settings to choose from

        Produce a wide range of drinks and enable fast ingredient preparation for your favourite meals with 2 speed and Pulse settings to choose from. Use for ingredients from herbs, spices and veggies, to grinding coffee and even crushing ice to make a delicious chilled smoothie.

        Large jar perfectly sized for your family's needs

        Large jar perfectly sized for your family's needs

        Serves up to 6 drinks (based on 200 ml glass size) thanks to 1.25 L effective capacity.***

        Download the NutriU app for healthy, tasty family favourites

        Download the NutriU app for healthy, tasty family favourites

        Download and discover the NutriU app with 200+ ideas on how to make your favourite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favourite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.

        MTP sensor prevents motor overheating

        MTP sensor prevents motor overheating

        Special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor is designed to prevent the motor from overheating and protects from over-current condition during use.

        Ergonomic and robust design for ease of use

        Ergonomic and robust design for ease of use

        The design has been carefully considered to be both ergonomic and robust, while also being modern and stylish, sized to fit in all types of kitchen. The jar shape is comfortable to grip and the rotary knob enables easy operation.

        Easy to clean and dishwasher safe

        Easy to clean and dishwasher safe

        The jar has a removable lid to make cleaning easy. The jar, blades and lid are all dishwasher safe.

        Durable stainless steel blades

        Durable stainless steel blades

        Durable stainless steel blades stay sharp and free from rust or tarnishing for longer.

        Suction feet for no vibrations during use

        Suction feet for no vibrations during use

        The blender features suction feet for stability and to ensure it doesn't vibrate during use.

        2 year warranty

        2 year warranty

        For additional peace of mind, the blender comes with a 2-year warranty.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          168 x 192 x 381 mm mm

        • Guarantee

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Effective capacity
          1.25 l L
          Max. Jar Capacity
          2 l
          Cord length
          0.85 m m
          Power
          600 W W

        • Finishing

          Jar material
          Glass
          knives material
          Stainless steel
          Body material
          Plastic and stainless steel

        • General specifications

          Speed UI
          Rotary Knob
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Product features
          • Problend technology with 4 star stainless steel blade
          • Durability: Motor Thermo protection sensor
          • Easy to clean: Dishwasher safe
          • Jar size: 2 L maximum capacity
          • Jar size: 1.25 L effective capacity
          • Speed settings: 2 speed+pulse
          • Easy to clean: Detachable blade
          • Easy to store: Integrated power and cord storage
          • Doesn't vibrate: Suction feet
          • Jar material: Glass jar

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes
          Warranty
          2 years global warranty

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Regulatory information
            Product risks
            • * Tested in MAX mode on various recipes
            • ** if considered a glass of 200 ml

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.