To get the best results, you should try and eat a meal that is low in fat, and rich in proteins and carbohydrates.
This is because the digestion of fatty foods requires a lot of energy, which leaves your body with less energy for the workout itself. In contrast, proteins and carbohydrates are converted into energy, which gives you the strength you need to exercise. Carbohydrates are especially important, as they are converted into glycogen, one of the main sources of energy used by your muscles.
Of course, you are not limited to only working out three hours after one of your main meals. You can plan your workout for anytime of the day, and then have a small snack to refuel before training. Try something starchy like wholegrain crackers or a delicious banana pre-workout smoothie up to 30 minutes before you exercise.
A pre-workout smoothie is the perfect way to consume protein, which gives you the power you need for your workouts. Our fruity recipe suggestion is quick and easy to prepare with a blender such as the Philips Avance ProBlend. On top of all that, it tastes delicious.
For the banana smoothie you need:
Stir the yoghurt and oatmeal together and add your banana (after peeling and slicing it). Then mix the smoothie in your blender, slowly adding mineral water as needed.
If you want to make the smoothie more colourful, you can add more fruit.
50% finer blending*
With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruit and vegetables in their diet*. See all benefits
Eating after sports is extremely important to replenish your glycogen stores with lost carbohydrates. Easily digestible foods such as white bread, rice or bright pasta are perfect post-workout foods. You might also want to consume some protein after exercise, to aid muscle recovery.
Smoothies are a great post-workout food because they contain both of these food groups. This chocolate smoothie is specially formulated to refuel your body with all the essential nutrients you need after your workout.
Ingredients:
Put all the ingredients in a blender such as a Philips Avance Collection Blender. Purée everything until your smoothie is smooth and creamy.
*To bake the sweet potato, preheat the oven to 200°C and roast for 30-40 minutes.