A pre-workout smoothie is the perfect way to consume protein, which gives you the power you need for your workouts. Our fruity recipe suggestion is quick and easy to prepare with a blender such as the Philips Avance ProBlend. On top of all that, it tastes delicious.



For the banana smoothie you need:



250 g of Greek yoghurt



50 g of oatmeal



1 banana



600 ml sparkling mineral water





Stir the yoghurt and oatmeal together and add your banana (after peeling and slicing it). Then mix the smoothie in your blender, slowly adding mineral water as needed.

If you want to make the smoothie more colourful, you can add more fruit.