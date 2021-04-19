

First of all, let’s clarify something. Generally speaking, when cooking vegetables, vitamins are not destroyed – but the nutritional value may be diminished, depending on the way you decide to cook them. The healthiest way to cook vegetables can depend on a number of factors, including the variety of vegetable, how you’re planning to store them and the type of vitamins they contain. For some vegetables, cooking may even help to release vitamins - this is true for carrots and courgettes.



The effects of cooking on vitamins differs. Whilst some vegetable could be more nutritious when cooked, there are types of vegetables whose vitamins may decrease during cooking or heating. This is because some vitamins are heat-sensitive, whilst others are heat-resistant. Here’s a quick and easy guide to each type of vitamin.

Heat-sensitive vitamins



A list of heat-sensitive vitamins and foods that contain them includes:



Vitamin C: This can be found in peppers, chives, coriander, broccoli, green peppers, tomatoes, dark green vegetables, and potatoes.



Heat-resistant vitamins



In contrast, heat-resistant vitamins do not get lost when cooked or heated. These include:



