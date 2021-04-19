Search terms
What is a conventional deep fryer?
A deep fryer allows you to submerge food in oil to create delicious fried treats from homemade chips and fried chicken wings to fresh, homemade doughnuts. The oil is usually heated electrically or with immersion heaters to high temperatures, typically between 175°C and 190°C.
What is an oven?
In an oven, food is prepared through heating spirals on several levels using with different settings. The settings include locally concentrated (top and/or bottom heat) or can be evenly distributed by a fan in the circulation mode. Many will have a grill function integrated.
What is an air fryer?
That’s the basics of ovens and deep fryers – but you probably already knew that, right? But what does an air fryer do?
A high-performance appliance such as one of the Philips Air fryers fulfils more than just one hot air fryer function: Thanks to its innovative hot air technology, you can fry, grill, roast as well as bake with this appliance.
Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*
Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits
When it comes to the time it takes for your kitchen appliance to get the job done, it’s simple.
The short preparation time of a high-quality appliance such as the Philips Airfryer and its special air circulation system is exactly what keeps food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – no more drying out, as sometimes happens in a traditional oven.
Overall, using an air fryer is a great option – and a much healthier choice for whipping up your favourite fried foods than a conventional fryer! Now that you know how an air fryer works and have compared the performance and pros and cons of using an air fryer vs deep fryer vs oven it’s time to get cooking. Why not try out a few of our favourite recipes in your air fryer such as:
There you go: simple! In this guide we’ve provided you with answers to questions like ‘what is an air fryer’ and helped you understand the difference between an air fryer and oven and deep fryer. Now you can be sure to make an informed choice when cooking up a storm in the kitchen.
† The EU Energy Label of 2015 specifies the labelling of appliances. They range from A +++ (0.4 kwH for an electric oven and 0.8 kwH for a gas oven) to the highest energy class D.