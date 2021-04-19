What is a conventional deep fryer?

A deep fryer allows you to submerge food in oil to create delicious fried treats from homemade chips and fried chicken wings to fresh, homemade doughnuts. The oil is usually heated electrically or with immersion heaters to high temperatures, typically between 175°C and 190°C.





What is an oven?

In an oven, food is prepared through heating spirals on several levels using with different settings. The settings include locally concentrated (top and/or bottom heat) or can be evenly distributed by a fan in the circulation mode. Many will have a grill function integrated.

What is an air fryer?

That’s the basics of ovens and deep fryers – but you probably already knew that, right? But what does an air fryer do?



An air fryer works by circulating superheated air at high speed.



Despite the name, it doesn’t only ‘fry’ food, it has the capability to fry, roast and more.



You can prepare different kinds of food, even from frozen, easily – just like in the oven.



Due to the compact size of the air fryer, the preparation is even quicker than other methods.

A high-performance appliance such as one of the Philips Air fryers fulfils more than just one hot air fryer function: Thanks to its innovative hot air technology, you can fry, grill, roast as well as bake with this appliance.