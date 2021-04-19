  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 4 Min

    Cooking without oil: How to prepare crispy veggies & fry meat with no oil


    If you’re looking to eat a healthier diet and want to try cooking without oil while still making delicious dishes, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll share various methods for frying without oil with you. Whether it’s roasted pumpkin or other crispy veggies, here you’ll learn how to reduce fat content while still making great tasting food. We’ll also show you how you can fry both meat and make delicious chips at home with little to no cooking oil.

    Frying and roasting vegetables without oil: How to make them tasty


    It’s easy to rely on oil to bring the flavor and texture to a dish. But there are plenty of other, healthier, ways to try roasting vegetables without oil. For example, if you want to prepare crispy vegetables with little or no fat, you can use a hot air fryer, a pan with non-stick coating or simply choose to fry the vegetables with a little water instead of fat or oil.

     

    One great tip for anyone learning how to cook without oil is to replace the flavor it brings with natural flavor-enhancers. Herbs like rosemary and thyme, as well as spices, such as chili flakes, pepper and garlic, are a great way to make tasty oven vegetables when you’re learning how to roast vegetables without oil. This works well with any veggies you may already have sitting around your kitchen. The exact mix you use will depend on personal taste but a simple mix of salt, pepper and rosemary, or something fiery with curry, coriander, chili or Cajun spice, will boost the flavor of your oil-free roasted vegetables without boosting the number of calories.
    Airfryer - less fat

    No-oil roasted oven chips

     

    Homemade oven chips are simply delicious and, when prepared in the oven or with a hot air fryer, you can make them with reduced levels of fat for a more balanced diet. For no-oil roasted oven chips, simply cut the desired amount of peeled potatoes, season with paprika, garlic and herbs, place on a baking tray lined with baking paper and bake for about 25 minutes at 200°C or 180°C in a fan oven.

     

    If you want fried, rather than roasted, chips, consider a hot air fryer. A modern appliance such as the Philips Airfryer XXL can fry, bake, roast, grill, reheat, dehydrate and even toast delicious dishes with up to 90% less fat than a conventional deep fat fryer.* It’s also the only air fryer with fat reducing technology that reduces and captures excess fat.

     

    On the lookout for visual inspiration? Try these yummy recipes for colorful vegetable chips or sweet potato fries, all low on fat and big on taste. Who ever said that healthy food had to be boring?

      Frying without oil: Meat options

       

      In the oven: Cooking meat in the oven is a great way to reduce the amount of oil involved. Nothing quite beats a traditional roasted joint of pork or chicken that’s been cooking in the oven. In the Philips Airfryer XXL, however, you can achieve the same delicious results up to four times faster than in a standard oven.**

       

      In the pan: You can easily fry meat with no cooking oil in a griddle or a normal, nonstick pan. The natural fats of the meat are enough to cook it, but if you want to add a little something to help it on its way, try a splash of sparkling mineral water. Strange, but it works!

       

      Alternatively, choose an appliance that does all the hard work for you. With the Philips Airfryer XXL, not only can you fry meat with less oil, but you can separate the excess fat thanks to its unique fat removal technology.

       

      * Compared to fries from a conventional Philips fryer
      **Compared to cooking meat/pork chops, 6pcs (1.7lbs) in a standard oven

