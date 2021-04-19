

It’s easy to rely on oil to bring the flavor and texture to a dish. But there are plenty of other, healthier, ways to try roasting vegetables without oil. For example, if you want to prepare crispy vegetables with little or no fat, you can use a hot air fryer, a pan with non-stick coating or simply choose to fry the vegetables with a little water instead of fat or oil.

One great tip for anyone learning how to cook without oil is to replace the flavor it brings with natural flavor-enhancers. Herbs like rosemary and thyme, as well as spices, such as chili flakes, pepper and garlic, are a great way to make tasty oven vegetables when you’re learning how to roast vegetables without oil. This works well with any veggies you may already have sitting around your kitchen. The exact mix you use will depend on personal taste but a simple mix of salt, pepper and rosemary, or something fiery with curry, coriander, chili or Cajun spice, will boost the flavor of your oil-free roasted vegetables without boosting the number of calories.