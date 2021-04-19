

You’ve got two options when it comes to roasting your chicken. You can either roast it in the oven the traditional way or use an air fryer such as the Philips Airfryer XXL. This technique is hassle-free and perfect for roasting a whole chicken or chicken breasts.

How to create a healthy roast chicken dinner in the oven

To roast your chicken in the oven, you’ll need to dedicate some serious time and care to it. With the proper attention, you can serve the juiciest, tastiest roast to your family.

First, put your chicken breast down on a grill tray and place it inside your preheated oven at 200°C. Place a large baking tray at the bottom of the oven – this will catch any drips, which you can use for stock or gravy afterwards. A whole chicken needs about 60 to 80 minutes in the oven, depending on the size, and should be turned over halfway through. Brush your meat with your homemade marinade or stock while it’s cooking to keep it from drying out. When the time’s up, stick a skewer into the thigh where the meat is thickest. If the juices run clear, your roast chicken is ready!

How to roast chicken without oil: Using an air fryer



A hot air fryer is perfect for a healthy roast chicken dinner. The Airfryer XXL from Philips , for example, is big enough to cook a whole chicken. Plus, it’s 4 times faster than a regular oven.†



With unique Twin TurboStar technology, this air fryer circulates the hot air inside, making sure that the chicken stays tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. Only the Philips fat removal technology captures and reduces excess fat from meat, making it even healthier and super easy to clean up afterwards. If you’re serving fries with your chicken, you can use the Philips Airfryer to prepare them with up to 90% less fat.‡



† Compared to cooking meat/pork chops, 6 pcs (1.7lbs) in a standard oven

‡ Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional deep fryer