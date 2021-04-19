  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 4 Min

    Roast chicken recipes: How to create a healthy roast chicken dinner at home


    Everybody loves a roast chicken dinner, but getting it right is not always easy. Have a look at these top tips to put together the best roast chicken recipe - from the best seasoning and marinades for the tastiest meat, to low-fat roast chicken recipes that’ll still keep in all the juicy flavours, we’ve got you covered. Read on for our easy chicken recipes so you and your guests never have to put up with a dry roast again!

    Roast chicken ideas: Get the seasoning right


    It’s all well and good having a top-quality piece of meat, but your roast will be nothing without a little seasoning. If you miss this important step when cooking your chicken, your meat could end up dry and tasteless.

    Seasoning

     

    This all comes down to personal taste. If you’re serving your chicken with some simple vegetables and potatoes, you may only want a sprinkle of salt and pepper. If you want to try something a little spicier, you could try a little paprika, cinnamon and chili. Alternatively, rosemary or thyme will give your chicken a more traditional, herby flavour. To season your chicken, simply rub your herbs and spices thoroughly into the skin.

    Marinade

     

    A marinade is a sauce that you massage into the skin of your chicken, such as a spicy barbecue marinade or a classic honey and lemon. Not only does marinating keep your chicken nice and juicy, but it adds an incredible depth of flavour to your meat.

    Marinating your meat a few hours before you cook it will prevent it from drying out in the oven, making your chicken crispy and super tasty. For extra juice and flavour, try pouring a spoonful of your marinade over the meat while it’s roasting.

      Maximum taste, minimum fat

      The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family.

      Our easy and healthy roast chicken dinner recipe


      You’ve got two options when it comes to roasting your chicken. You can either roast it in the oven the traditional way or use an air fryer such as the Philips Airfryer XXL. This technique is hassle-free and perfect for roasting a whole chicken or chicken breasts.

       

      How to create a healthy roast chicken dinner in the oven

       

      To roast your chicken in the oven, you’ll need to dedicate some serious time and care to it. With the proper attention, you can serve the juiciest, tastiest roast to your family.

       

      1. First, put your chicken breast down on a grill tray and place it inside your preheated oven at 200°C.
      2. Place a large baking tray at the bottom of the oven – this will catch any drips, which you can use for stock or gravy afterwards.
      3. A whole chicken needs about 60 to 80 minutes in the oven, depending on the size, and should be turned over halfway through. Brush your meat with your homemade marinade or stock while it’s cooking to keep it from drying out.
      4. When the time’s up, stick a skewer into the thigh where the meat is thickest. If the juices run clear, your roast chicken is ready!

       

      How to roast chicken without oil: Using an air fryer
       
      A hot air fryer is perfect for a healthy roast chicken dinner. The Airfryer XXL from Philips , for example, is big enough to cook a whole chicken. Plus, it’s 4 times faster than a regular oven.†
       
      With unique Twin TurboStar technology, this air fryer circulates the hot air inside, making sure that the chicken stays tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. Only the Philips fat removal technology captures and reduces excess fat from meat, making it even healthier and super easy to clean up afterwards. If you’re serving fries with your chicken, you can use the Philips Airfryer to prepare them with up to 90% less fat.‡

