This all comes down to personal taste. If you’re serving your chicken with some simple vegetables and potatoes, you may only want a sprinkle of salt and pepper. If you want to try something a little spicier, you could try a little paprika, cinnamon and chili. Alternatively, rosemary or thyme will give your chicken a more traditional, herby flavour. To season your chicken, simply rub your herbs and spices thoroughly into the skin.
A marinade is a sauce that you massage into the skin of your chicken, such as a spicy barbecue marinade or a classic honey and lemon. Not only does marinating keep your chicken nice and juicy, but it adds an incredible depth of flavour to your meat.
Marinating your meat a few hours before you cook it will prevent it from drying out in the oven, making your chicken crispy and super tasty. For extra juice and flavour, try pouring a spoonful of your marinade over the meat while it’s roasting.
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family.
You’ve got two options when it comes to roasting your chicken. You can either roast it in the oven the traditional way or use an air fryer such as the Philips Airfryer XXL. This technique is hassle-free and perfect for roasting a whole chicken or chicken breasts.
How to create a healthy roast chicken dinner in the oven
To roast your chicken in the oven, you’ll need to dedicate some serious time and care to it. With the proper attention, you can serve the juiciest, tastiest roast to your family.
How to roast chicken without oil: Using an air fryer
A hot air fryer is perfect for a healthy roast chicken dinner. The Airfryer XXL from Philips , for example, is big enough to cook a whole chicken. Plus, it’s 4 times faster than a regular oven.†
With unique Twin TurboStar technology, this air fryer circulates the hot air inside, making sure that the chicken stays tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. Only the Philips fat removal technology captures and reduces excess fat from meat, making it even healthier and super easy to clean up afterwards. If you’re serving fries with your chicken, you can use the Philips Airfryer to prepare them with up to 90% less fat.‡
† Compared to cooking meat/pork chops, 6 pcs (1.7lbs) in a standard oven
‡ Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional deep fryer