    Reading time: 5 Min

    Healthy Ways To Cook Chicken

     

    While chicken is lean and rich in protein, the way that we cook it can impact how healthy a chicken dish actually turns out. So, what is the healthiest way to cook chicken?


    There are lots of healthy ways to cook chicken breast, thighs, wings and any other part of the bird. And the great news is that with the right equipment at hand, cooking healthy chicken doesn’t have to be complicated or time consuming. Here, you’ll find a range of great options showing you how to cook healthy chicken, including cooking chicken in an air fryer and different ways of cooking chicken without oil.

    How to cook chicken in an air fryer

     

    Air frying is an innovative way to cook chicken that gives the delicious taste of frying without the need for lots of oil. This is a great alternative to deep frying, as it makes chicken just as crispy and tasty, while requiring far less fat by using powerful waves of hot air to evenly cook your food. You don’t have to miss out on indulgent, delicious chicken wings or tenders fried to perfection – all of this can be achieved with less oil and more air!

     

    Tip: The Philips Airfryer XXL comes with tried-and-tested recipes to get you started. Enjoy your favorite chicken dishes all while using a tablespoon (or less) of oil.  It’s the only air fryer with fat removal technology that reduces and captures excess fat.  It can fit a whole chicken and cooks four times faster than an oven*.

     

    We recommend starting with this easy-but-effective recipe for honey and lemon chicken. If you’re having a barbecue, why not try spicy drumsticks in a so-good-you’ll-lick-it-off-your-fingers marinade? Or, if you want to try some more adventurous flavors, have a go at this recipe for perfectly tender roasted Asian chicken wings. The air fryer allows for completely versatile, yet simple ways to cook chicken to keep both family and friends happy.

    How to cook chicken without oil

     

    If you’re wondering how to cook chicken without oil, grilling is a perfect alternative to frying. Try out this recipe for a delicious and hot chicken salad:

     

    Grilled chicken Caesar salad

     

    Ingredients:

     

    • 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, halved lengthwise
    • 1 piece of baguette or ciabatta
    • 1 cos lettuce
    • 1 small radicchio lettuce
    • ½ lemon (zest and juice)
    • 4 tbsp. white wine vinegar
    • 3 tbsp. olive oil
    • 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
    • 30g freshly grated Parmesan
    • Some fresh salt and pepper

     

    Method:

     

    1. Mix the lemon, olive oil, and seasoning, drizzle over the chicken and leave for 10 minutes, turning regularly.
    2. Cut the bread into slices and brush with olive oil.
    3. Next, grill the chicken breasts for 20 minutes.
    4. For the salad, pull apart the lettuce leaves, wash and dry, then tear into small pieces. Whisk the remaining olive oil, vinegar, mustard and seasoning to make a dressing.
    5. Just before the chicken is done, grill the bread lightly to toast it.
    6. Then, combine everything together and grate the parmesan on top.

     

    With the right equipment, healthy ways to cook chicken breast don’t have to reduce any of the delicious flavor!

      Other great ways for cooking healthy chicken:

       

      • Baking: Baking is one of the most effective and simple ways to cook chicken and can be healthy if you don’t use too much oil. After preheating the oven to 200°C or 180°C for a fan oven, lightly grease a baking tray to prevent your chicken from sticking. Marinade your chicken in seasoning and a little olive oil, before baking for 25 minutes.

       

      Tip: A baking master kit is available to use with the Philips Airfryer XXL, and includes a baking tray large enough to fit chicken breasts, as well as delicious sweet treats.

       

      • Stir-frying: Stir-frying is an easy way to cook chicken with lots of vegetables. It’s great for using up whatever you have left at home with lots of herbs and spices thrown in for a quick and healthy dinner. First, add your chicken to the pan, cooking for 2 to 3 minutes until browned. Add the vegetables and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes. It really is that quick!
      • Poaching: One of the most traditional methods, and a good solution if you’re wondering how to cook chicken without oil, poaching involves boiling the chicken in water, stock or wine. Simply place your sliced chicken in a pan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over medium heat before reducing to a simmer. The chicken should cook within 15 minutes but it’s best to use a thermometer to ensure that the meat is 75°C at its thickest and cooked all the way through.
       
      With the right equipment and these ideas for a healthy and balanced diet, learning how to cook healthy chicken is both quick and simple. Whether it’s learning how to cook chicken in an air fryer or grilling your own rotisserie chicken at home, cooking healthy chicken should never mean compromising on taste.
       
      *Compared to cooking in a standard oven

