While chicken is lean and rich in protein, the way that we cook it can impact how healthy a chicken dish actually turns out. So, what is the healthiest way to cook chicken?
There are lots of healthy ways to cook chicken breast, thighs, wings and any other part of the bird. And the great news is that with the right equipment at hand, cooking healthy chicken doesn’t have to be complicated or time consuming. Here, you’ll find a range of great options showing you how to cook healthy chicken, including cooking chicken in an air fryer and different ways of cooking chicken without oil.
Air frying is an innovative way to cook chicken that gives the delicious taste of frying without the need for lots of oil. This is a great alternative to deep frying, as it makes chicken just as crispy and tasty, while requiring far less fat by using powerful waves of hot air to evenly cook your food. You don’t have to miss out on indulgent, delicious chicken wings or tenders fried to perfection – all of this can be achieved with less oil and more air!
Tip: The Philips Airfryer XXL comes with tried-and-tested recipes to get you started. Enjoy your favorite chicken dishes all while using a tablespoon (or less) of oil. It’s the only air fryer with fat removal technology that reduces and captures excess fat. It can fit a whole chicken and cooks four times faster than an oven*.
We recommend starting with this easy-but-effective recipe for honey and lemon chicken. If you’re having a barbecue, why not try spicy drumsticks in a so-good-you’ll-lick-it-off-your-fingers marinade? Or, if you want to try some more adventurous flavors, have a go at this recipe for perfectly tender roasted Asian chicken wings. The air fryer allows for completely versatile, yet simple ways to cook chicken to keep both family and friends happy.
If you’re wondering how to cook chicken without oil, grilling is a perfect alternative to frying. Try out this recipe for a delicious and hot chicken salad:
Grilled chicken Caesar salad
Ingredients:
Method:
With the right equipment, healthy ways to cook chicken breast don’t have to reduce any of the delicious flavor!
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits
Tip: A baking master kit is available to use with the Philips Airfryer XXL, and includes a baking tray large enough to fit chicken breasts, as well as delicious sweet treats.