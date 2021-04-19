Air frying is an innovative way to cook chicken that gives the delicious taste of frying without the need for lots of oil. This is a great alternative to deep frying, as it makes chicken just as crispy and tasty, while requiring far less fat by using powerful waves of hot air to evenly cook your food. You don’t have to miss out on indulgent, delicious chicken wings or tenders fried to perfection – all of this can be achieved with less oil and more air!

Tip: The Philips Airfryer XXL comes with tried-and-tested recipes to get you started. Enjoy your favorite chicken dishes all while using a tablespoon (or less) of oil. It’s the only air fryer with fat removal technology that reduces and captures excess fat. It can fit a whole chicken and cooks four times faster than an oven*.

We recommend starting with this easy-but-effective recipe for honey and lemon chicken. If you’re having a barbecue, why not try spicy drumsticks in a so-good-you’ll-lick-it-off-your-fingers marinade? Or, if you want to try some more adventurous flavors, have a go at this recipe for perfectly tender roasted Asian chicken wings. The air fryer allows for completely versatile, yet simple ways to cook chicken to keep both family and friends happy.