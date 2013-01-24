Home
    Essential

    Airfryer XL

    HD9280/91
      Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.

      Choose from hundreds* of tasty meals recommended based on your preferences. Pair to the NutriU App, pick a recipe and send it to your Airfryer. Monitor your meal from the comfort of your sofa, the App will tell you once your meal is done! See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £189.99

        Daily inspiration for new recipes based on your preferences

        Daily inspiration for new recipes based on your preferences

        Find hundreds* of tasty meals that you can cook with your Airfryer, paired with the NutriU App. The more you use NutriU, the more personalised recommendations you get. You can easily download our NutriU App from the Google Play Store or Apple Store and then pair it to your Airfryer.

        Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day

        Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day

        Discover hundreds* of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy and convenient to make. Most recipes in the NutriU App are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

        Step by step guidance for more elaborate recipes

        Step by step guidance for more elaborate recipes

        Unleash your inner chef and dare to cook a variety of meals that are tasty and healthy. The NutriU App will guide you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

        Monitor the cooking from your phone or tablet

        Monitor the cooking from your phone or tablet

        Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer and monitor the progress of your cooking – from the comfort of your sofa. When your dish is done, you will receive an alert.

        Amazon Alexa compatible

        Amazon Alexa compatible

        Voice control enabled, compatible with Amazon Alexa.

        Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

        Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

        Rapid Air Technology, with its unique "starfish" design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

        Fry with up to 90% less fat***

        Fry with up to 90% less fat***

        The Philips Essential Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favourite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat***.

        The No.1 low-fat fryer****

        The No.1 low-fat fryer****

        Philips is the world's leading low-fat fryer brand****. Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.

        XL Size. For the whole family

        XL Size. For the whole family

        The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2 Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2 L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

        Touch screen with 7 presets

        Touch screen with 7 presets

        Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

        Keep Warm function

        Keep Warm function

        Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

        Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

        Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

        The new Philips Essential Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat! Cook your food to perfection every time, no matter what you choose to make.

        Easy to use and clean

        Easy to use and clean

        All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odour of traditional deep frying.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Dishwasher safe
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Power-on light
          • QuickClean
          • LED display
          • Time control
          • Rapid Air technology

        • Design and finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Colour
          Black and dark silver

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Power
          2000  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          403 x 315 x 307  mm
          Weight of product
          5.55  kg

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

              • Number of recipes may vary per country
              • * Compared to fat content of chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
              • * * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
              • * * * Source: Euromonitor International Ltd. Low fat fryers category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2020 data

