      With this special Philips Airfryer baking master kit, you can make all of your favourite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way. See all benefits

        Baking master kit

        Accessories and tips to master Airfryer baking

        • Baking Master kit
        • 1 x baking accessory
        • 9 x silicone muffin cups
        • 1 x recipe booklet
        Booklet to master baking skills

        Booklet to master baking skills

        Booklet with chefs' tips, beginners' recipes and Airfryer cooking times is included

        Non-stick baking accessory perfectly fits into Airfryer XXL

        The Philips baking accessory is also great for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittata, lasagne, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes. Enjoy!

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher, making them even easier to re-use!

        9 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

        Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! You can re-use these airfryer muffin cups, made from odourless silicone, over and over again!

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Anti-stick coating
          Yes
          Grips
          Yes (baking accessory)

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Heat resistant
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          199 x 189 x 80  mm
          Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
          240 x 240 x 90  mm
          Weight of product
          0.676  kg

        • Accessories included

          Booklet
          Yes
          Baking accessory
          Yes
          Baking tray
          Yes
          9 x Muffin cups
          Yes

        • Product Compatibility

          Compatible with
          Philips Airfryer XL: HD924x, HD926x, HD927x, HD928x

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

