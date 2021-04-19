Research has shown that fried food can contribute to high blood pressure, obesity and more, so many of us look for healthy ways to enjoy this tasty treat.† The great thing about cooking with an air fryer is that using little to no oil is a much healthier option while still giving you the same delicious, fried food you crave. Appliances like the Philips Airfryer range uses up to 90% less fat, great for those looking to enjoy fried foods without the excess fat content being added to their diet. Plus, using an air fryer can reduce your calorie intake – a win all round.