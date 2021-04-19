Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
An air fryer is a small convection oven which can sit on your kitchen counter and simulate the effects of deep frying without the mess or smell.
Hot air circulates at a speed of 70km/h in the basket of the fryer which then distributes the heat evenly in the appliance.
Top tip: Air fryers from Philips have a special floor design, which allows for the hot air to be swirled up again and create an even cooking effect. Perfect for everyone who likes fast, delicious results.
Research has shown that fried food can contribute to high blood pressure, obesity and more, so many of us look for healthy ways to enjoy this tasty treat.† The great thing about cooking with an air fryer is that using little to no oil is a much healthier option while still giving you the same delicious, fried food you crave. Appliances like the Philips Airfryer range uses up to 90% less fat, great for those looking to enjoy fried foods without the excess fat content being added to their diet. Plus, using an air fryer can reduce your calorie intake – a win all round.
Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*
Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits
Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*
Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits
Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*
Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits
Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*
Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits
As already mentioned, with a good hot air fryer, such as the Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, even grilling, cooking, and baking works perfectly. Thanks to the high temperature and short cooking time the meat will stay nicely juicy and tender. Whether meat, vegetables or desserts, a Philips Airfryer offers the right temperature for every dish, so that you can prepare your favourite meal low in fat and above all fast and easy.
If you are conscious about your diet, you probably want to avoid unnecessary fat when cooking. A hot air fryer is hence a good alternative to a deep fryer that’s using fat. In addition to this, air fryers don’t produce any nasty frying smells and you don’t have to worry about the disposal of old cooking oil. Even cleaning is easier with a hot air fryer – all removable parts are usually dishwasher-safe.
Source(s):
† Healthline